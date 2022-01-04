Potential Winter Storm Forecast for the Northeast

During the next couple of days, an active weather pattern will continue to transport precipitation from the Pacific into the northern section of the nation, while frigid air from western Canada attempts to filter into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

In this trend, significant mountain snow will continue to be produced in the Cascades, while warmer air from the Pacific will deliver moderate to heavy rain closer to the coast after a warm front.

In the meanwhile, arctic air will flood over the northern Plains and into the northern Rockies, bringing snow to the region.

In turn, this will result in the snow covering most of the northern and central Rockies through tonight, before extending eastward into the northern and central Plains on Wednesday.

A low-pressure system currently intensifying over the northern Plains will bring a quick round of snow and strong winds from the northern Plains to the upper Midwest through Wednesday morning, followed by some lake-enhanced snowfall across the Great Lakes on Wednesday and Wednesday night into Thursday.

Afterward, the arctic air will move farther south, into the southern Plains, during the next few days, following the deepening low-pressure system that will track eastward over southeastern Canada.

A blast of arctic air with daytime temperatures around zero degrees Celsius will cover the northern Plains during the next several days, while temperatures much below average will move farther south into the Plains.

By Thursday, a wave of low pressure is expected to form along the arctic front over the Deep South. As the low-pressure wave tracks toward the northeast, it is expected to intensify even further.

On Thursday, the potential of a winter storm from the Tennessee Valley and locations farther northeast will become more likely.

Meanwhile, dry conditions induced by downsloping terrain, as well as strong winds created by a lee trough and a mid-level jet, will contribute to a significant fire weather risk for sections of eastern New Mexico and the Texas panhandle through early Wednesday.