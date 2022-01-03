Winter Storm Warnings Issued for the Northwest

As the dominant onshore flow from the eastern Pacific and two different impulses of upper-level energy transit this portion of the country, a busy and wintry weather pattern will continue to affect most of the Northwest and Northern Rockies, causing widespread flooding and blizzards.

Snow in the Northwest

Currently, the first system is making its way into the interior Northwest, where it will spread snow eastward into the Northern Rockies by Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, the second wave of low pressure and accompanying moisture surge will move into southern Oregon from the Pacific Ocean.

Heavy coastal rain is probable, and it is conceivable that isolated occurrences of flooding may occur from the Oregon coast up to the extreme northern shore of California.

Through Wednesday evening, widespread total snowfall quantities of over a foot are expected in the Cascades and the high terrain of the Northern Great Basin and Northern Rockies, which will contribute to an already robust snowpack.

There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in force at this time.

Snow in the Midwest for the Coming Days

Additionally, snow will be anticipated to extend east of the Rockies and into sections of the Plains as well as the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes during the following several days.

The low-pressure system that is now sweeping over the Pacific Northwest will make its way into the Northern Plains later this week. The Central High Plains may anticipate strong gusts as up to 65 miles per hour when it moves across the region.

As far north as the low-pressure system goes on Tuesday and Wednesday, light to moderate snowfall will be seen from eastern North Dakota to the Upper Great Lakes.

Driving conditions in far northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan might become hazardous late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a result of strong winds and increased snow accumulations.

As a result, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued in this area.

Heavy Snowbound on the Central Plains

The Central High Plains are expected to get a second weather monitoring system to keep an eye out for possible winter weather problems by Wednesday.

Throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning, a well-defined quasi-stationary boundary will concentrate a potentially heavy band of snow from southeast Wyoming to western Nebraska before weakening and moving into the Central Plains.

Within the heaviest axis, snowfall accumulations might reach 6 inches. A cold air mass is expected to invade the north-central United States from the colder side of this barrier in the meanwhile.

Low temperatures in the single digits are forecast across the Dakotas and Montana on Wednesday, with temperatures in the single digits spreading into the Upper Midwest as well.