Mid-Atlantic Winter Storm is Forecast; Snowfall in the Northwest

Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region.

Thunderstorms Across the Southeast

Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.

Certain storms may be severe, with destructive winds and isolated tornadoes among the most serious dangers to be encountered.

In response, an Enhanced Risk of severe weather has been placed in effect.

It is also likely that heavy rain could fall over much of the same region this morning, owing to the delayed movement of the surface front, which would result in the possibility of extended duration rainfall.

Excessive Rainfall in the South

There is little risk of excessive rainfall in northern Alabama and Georgia, the Tennessee Valley, and the Central and Southern Appalachian Mountains as a consequence of this.

As the system travels eastward today, the chance of flash floods will increase as well.

As the low-pressure system continues to intensify, a Slight Risk of heavy rainfall is in force for a limited section of southern South Carolina and eastern Georgia today, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are also anticipated to swarm throughout the Southeastern United States.

As this system develops, it will become more active, drawing colder air into the northern quadrant of the atmosphere.

This will result in the possibility of considerable snow accumulation across sections of the Mid-Atlantic tonight through Monday morning as a result of this.

Low-Pressure System on the East Coast

Temperatures on the East Coast will be above normal today, before giving way to more seasonal air on Monday as a result of a passing low-pressure system traveling across the region.

Meanwhile, temperatures are anticipated to be below average over most of the Mississippi Valley and the Great Plains on Tuesday.

A cold front coming into the Northeast is expected to dump 3-6 inches of snow across sections of the interior Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snowfall in the Northwest

Troughing in the West will bring significant snow to the Northwest mountains through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A slow-moving cold front will dump 1-2 feet of snow on the northern Cascades and the Olympic Mountains today, before turning its attention to the southern Cascades on Monday, when 2-4 feet of snow are expected.

During the day on Monday, snow will also fall in the northern Sierra Nevada and the northern Rockies, where 6-12 inches of snow are expected.

With this cold front comes the possibility of coastal and low-elevation rainfall, with isolated places along the Northwest coast at moderate risk of suffering flash floods.