Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern New Mexico due to a Winter Storm

Weather prediction models continue to suggest a more intense and delayed phasing of two upper-level troughs today through Saturday, with a one-two punch predicted to hit the majority of the state.

The first punch comes in the form of a closed upper-level low nearing Ensenada/Northern Baja.

With precipitable water values projected to rise to between a third and a half inches by midday, this feature has the potential to become a subtropical moisture faucet.

When combined with moderate to heavy snow in the southwest flow above, the wet and rather warm storm systems passing through today will perform quite well.

The second storm system, which will be much colder, is predicted to travel southeastward through the Great Basin and then across northern New Mexico late tonight and early New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.

As the new year begins, additional cooler air will be drawn in from the northwest, with temperatures at 700 Mb dropping to as low as -2F in Raton Pass and 1F in the Four Corners. Cold air will be joined by high winds on the first day of the year 2022, making for a cold start to the year.

On Saturday afternoon, a backdoor rush of snow is expected to hit much of northeast New Mexico as a result of this low-pressure system.

Following this rise in precipitation and the probability that any snow that falls may adhere to roadways immediately, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for sections of northeast New Mexico on Saturday.

Additionally, as very cold air rushes in from the north and northwest, a flash freeze is possible for some lower elevation areas on Saturday morning, especially in the morning.