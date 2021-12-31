Weather Forecast for the First Week of the New Year: Cold Weather Expected

As a longwave trough begins to sweep over the Four Corners area, a weather pattern is forecast in west-central Texas through tonight.

A southwesterly flow at mid to high levels will enhance moisture ahead of this trough. By noon, the skies will be largely cloudy to overcast, but rain chances will be low for the rest of the day.

Today's highs are expected to be in the 70s, with 80s possible in southeast regions with less cloud cover. This morning's closed upper low over Baja California will swiftly be absorbed into the mid-level flow, resulting in some quick-hitting characteristics tonight.

As a consequence, the likelihood of rain will be maximum tonight, mostly in our northern regions. Because of the increasing moisture and instability over the region, thunderstorms may ring in the New Year in the Big Country.

Cold front on Saturday

Mid-afternoon Saturday, a Canadian cold front will arrive in the Big Country, moving fast across the remainder of West Central Texas in the evening. In the Northwest Big Country, a few light showers are likely late in the day.

During the evening, a mix of flurries, light rain, and sleet is also possible in the same region, but with soundings below zero, flurries will most likely be the major weather.

There will be no accumulations since the precipitation will be transient, and soundings will be dry by mid-evening.

Ahead of the cold front, downslope gusty west winds are forecast lunchtime and afternoon Saturday.

The cold front has arrived, bringing with it brief clouds from a coming upper shortwave. Highs in the Big Country are in the lower 60s.

Cold Sunday

Sunday morning is forecast to be very cold, with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits, ranging from 3 to 6 in the Big Country to 6 to 10 farther south, thanks to a vigorous northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph.

Warm Trend Forecast for Tuesday

By Tuesday, a warming trend is forecast, with highs in the lower 70s. A powerful cold front will arrive Wednesday afternoon, bringing colder temperatures for the rest of the week.

However, with the atmosphere remaining dry, no rain is expected next week.