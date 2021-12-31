Many Rain Showers Forecasted for Portland This Weekend

Showers continue to fall over the area today, thanks to a cool northwesterly breeze. Tonight and Saturday will see a respite in the weather thanks to a transient high-pressure system.

On Sunday, rain resumes, along with wintry conditions in the middle Columbia Gorge and Hood River, as well as snow in the mountains.

Rain is forecast this week, with temperatures returning to normal next week. The Cascades will continue to be blanketed with snow.

Early this morning, satellite and radar data shows lines of scattered showers moving southeast throughout the area. This morning, an upper-level shortwave riding the chilly, northwesterly flow above will assist keep the light showers going.

A region of modest low pressure at the surface will keep the onshore flow going this afternoon before traveling inland and fading. This morning, higher levels of QPF should be concentrated throughout the Oregon Cascades and foothills, with another 1 to 3 inches of snow expected above 1000 feet.

A few early morning flurries (or light rain) may be possible elsewhere, although the lowlands will only see patchy light accumulations. Across most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, showers will give way to sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will rise from near freezing in the morning to the high 30s and lower 40s in the afternoon. Tonight, upper-level ridging moves into the Pacific Northwest, bringing with it the possibility of some clearing skies.

Expect temperatures to drop overnight into the mid-20s, and potentially into the high teens if skies clear, making for a cold New Year's Eve.

Any remaining wetness on roads or walkways will most certainly freeze, so be careful if you're out and about.

On Saturday, the upper ridge will continue to drift east while a large low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska approaches the area. Until Saturday evening, expect fluctuating clouds and dry weather.

Temperatures rise into the mid-30s and lower 40s after a cold morning. Light east to southeast breezes should be maintained due to an offshore pressure gradient.

A warm front will move northeastward on Saturday afternoon and evening, perhaps hitting extreme north Oregon and South Washington coasts.

The dry weather is expected to last until Saturday night. Temperatures will not be as frigid due to the increasing cloud cover, but they may still dip below freezing.

The deep upper-level trough dives into the northeast Pacific on Sunday, reviving the active pattern.

Throughout the day on Sunday, a wet Pacific front will arrive, bringing with it higher snow levels.

Drizzly rain is expected to start on the coast early Sunday morning, with light rain extending inland during the day. With strong south winds predicted, pressure gradients tighten both offshore and along the coast.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected later in the afternoon on Sunday, with the possibility of rising into the evening, particularly near the central coast.

Most places will see temperatures rise above freezing, with the coast and interior valleys potentially reaching the 40s. The Columbia River Gorge and the Hood River Valley will be the exceptions, with precipitation anticipated to begin as snow on Sunday.

This region will need to be monitored for the chance of several inches of snow or freezing rain.

Heavier precipitation rates are expected to pour ashore ahead of the front Sunday evening, then gradually move southward Sunday night and Monday.