Snow Showers Expected for Seattle Today

Isolated snow showers are expected this morning as a result of a weak upper-level disturbance.

This afternoon, the system will be decommissioned. Dry conditions are expected tonight, with an upper-level ridge dominating the region.

The ridge will weaken on Saturday when a warm front passes across Western Washington.

After arriving on Sunday and passing south of the region by Monday morning, a cold front is expected to arrive. Throughout the remainder of the week, several systems will pass through.

During the hours of 3 am and 11z, satellite imagery reveals a faint shortwave trapped in a northwesterly flow aloft over the region.

Doppler radar is showing a few light snow showers in a line extending from roughly Port Townsend down to Mount Rainier, according to the forecast.

Cloud cover has held temperatures around 30 degrees overnight, with the exception of Whatcom county, where a little amount of clearing has enabled temperatures to dip to about 20 degrees.

Strong shortwave moving out of the region this morning, with isolated snow showers from Snohomish county southward across the interior. With the showers, there will be just a little additional snow accumulation at best.

Even though the skies are clearing this afternoon as a result of the shortwave, a chilly air mass will continue over Western Washington, keeping highs in the interior at or below freezing and just a few degrees above freezing at the coast.

A high-level ridge is passing over Western Washington tonight, bringing a short period of dry weather. Increasing high clouds will not arrive in time to prevent lows in the teens and lower the 20s from occurring, but they may provide a spectacular sunrise in the region.

The region is being brushed by a warm front. Saturday will be cloudy and rainy along the coast, with a risk of snow in San Juan and Whatcom counties.

There will be a lot of medium and high-level clouds across the rest of the region. Warming temperatures aloft combined with low-level southeasterly gradients will raise high temperatures above freezing in the vast majority of places.

The only exception will be in Whatcom County, where the cold air will be sticking around longer and holding highs around freezing.

A cold front moving down the coast of British Columbia will arrive Sunday, bringing rain to the region and causing flash flooding. Snow levels may reach up to 1500 to 2500 feet in elevation.

Northward and down the coast, the winds are becoming stronger from about Seattle.

Winds along the coast and in the Northwest Interior are anticipated to be barely below advisory levels in the near future. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid-40s in the afternoon.

During certain periods, considerable snow will fall in the mountains, especially Stevens and Snoqualmie pass.