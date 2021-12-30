Cold Winds and Snow Forecast for Montana

Downslope southwest winds will continue to blow snow over the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Montana Highway 200 corridor through today morning, with temperatures increasing throughout the area as a result of the rising temperatures.

The passage of another cold front over the area will begin in the afternoon today and continue through the late hours tonight, bringing lower temperatures and snow return to most sites into Friday.

From now through Friday, you may. Massive amounts of snow were blown and drifted along the Rocky Mountain Front and Montana Highway 200 corridor during the overnight hours, resulting in numerous road closures in and around the Browning and East Glacier areas.

Strong southwest to westerly winds associated with a northeastward advancing warming front caused the blowing and drifting of snow.

Because these winds are expected to persist into the mid-to-late morning hours, the Rocky Mountain Front Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until noon MDT; in addition, the advisory has been expanded to include all of Glacier, Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties in addition to the Rocky Mountain Front.

Warm air moving in from the northeast has been gradually raising temperatures throughout the plains of Central and North Central Montana during the night, with temperatures in most regions south and west of a Cut Bank to Lewistown line in the teens above zero as of 0930z.

Observe temperatures rising into the upper single digits to teens above zero in remaining plains sites by late afternoon, with temperatures in most valleys throughout Southwest Montana reaching the teens to low twenties above zero by late evening as the warm front moves north.

Because wind chill values are expected to rise above the warning or advisory threshold over the rest of the morning, the current wind chill highlights will expire at noon this afternoon (local time).

In addition, a southward-moving cold front is likely to pass over North Central Montana during the mid-morning to early afternoon hours, Central Montana during the late morning to mid-afternoon hours, and Southwest Montana during the late afternoon to early evening hours.

However, although temperatures are not forecast to collapse as a result of this southward-moving cold front, a steady to moderate drop in temperatures should be expected.

In addition, light to moderate snow may be anticipated to follow the cold front, particularly in the northerly upslope favored areas of Southwest through North Central Montana, especially in the mountains.

Snow accumulations of up to 2" inches are possible across lower elevations through Friday afternoon, with accumulations of up to 4 inches possible in most mountain and pass locations from today through Friday afternoon.

Given that these quantities are spaced out over 36 hours and are comparable to the most recent storm, we have decided to postpone any winter weather highlights for the time being since the consequences are projected to be mild.

Following the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens to low 20s below zero in Central and North Central Montana's plains, and into the single digits above and below zero across the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana's central and western regions.

An upper-level trough of 1030Mb moving southward across Canada's Rockies and northward across the Northern Rockies/High Plains on Friday will give way to a cold day, with highs across the plains of Central and North Central Montana struggling to rise into the single digits below zero and highs across the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana only rising into the single digits to teens above zero.

Throughout the weekend and into Monday, temperatures will gradually rise throughout the area, with the hottest days on Sunday and Monday reaching the high 20s to mid-30s in most places.

However, given the expected increase in winds, I felt that the current temperature forecast for the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana might be a little too warm however, I felt that the NBM temperatures were fine for the time being.

It has already been noted that winds will be increasing over the area, and this will most likely be the most significant story/impact of the time; particularly along the Rocky Mountain Front, Montana Highway 200 corridor, and the Madison Valley in Southwest Montana.