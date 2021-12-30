Cold Winds and Snow Forecast for Montana

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3biRBm_0dZ6fKfR00
Khamkéo Vilaysing/Unsplash

Downslope southwest winds will continue to blow snow over the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Montana Highway 200 corridor through today morning, with temperatures increasing throughout the area as a result of the rising temperatures.

The passage of another cold front over the area will begin in the afternoon today and continue through the late hours tonight, bringing lower temperatures and snow return to most sites into Friday.

From now through Friday, you may. Massive amounts of snow were blown and drifted along the Rocky Mountain Front and Montana Highway 200 corridor during the overnight hours, resulting in numerous road closures in and around the Browning and East Glacier areas.

Strong southwest to westerly winds associated with a northeastward advancing warming front caused the blowing and drifting of snow.

Because these winds are expected to persist into the mid-to-late morning hours, the Rocky Mountain Front Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until noon MDT; in addition, the advisory has been expanded to include all of Glacier, Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus Counties in addition to the Rocky Mountain Front.

Warm air moving in from the northeast has been gradually raising temperatures throughout the plains of Central and North Central Montana during the night, with temperatures in most regions south and west of a Cut Bank to Lewistown line in the teens above zero as of 0930z.

Observe temperatures rising into the upper single digits to teens above zero in remaining plains sites by late afternoon, with temperatures in most valleys throughout Southwest Montana reaching the teens to low twenties above zero by late evening as the warm front moves north.

Because wind chill values are expected to rise above the warning or advisory threshold over the rest of the morning, the current wind chill highlights will expire at noon this afternoon (local time).

In addition, a southward-moving cold front is likely to pass over North Central Montana during the mid-morning to early afternoon hours, Central Montana during the late morning to mid-afternoon hours, and Southwest Montana during the late afternoon to early evening hours.

However, although temperatures are not forecast to collapse as a result of this southward-moving cold front, a steady to moderate drop in temperatures should be expected.

In addition, light to moderate snow may be anticipated to follow the cold front, particularly in the northerly upslope favored areas of Southwest through North Central Montana, especially in the mountains.

Snow accumulations of up to 2" inches are possible across lower elevations through Friday afternoon, with accumulations of up to 4 inches possible in most mountain and pass locations from today through Friday afternoon.

Given that these quantities are spaced out over 36 hours and are comparable to the most recent storm, we have decided to postpone any winter weather highlights for the time being since the consequences are projected to be mild.

Following the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop into the teens to low 20s below zero in Central and North Central Montana's plains, and into the single digits above and below zero across the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana's central and western regions.

An upper-level trough of 1030Mb moving southward across Canada's Rockies and northward across the Northern Rockies/High Plains on Friday will give way to a cold day, with highs across the plains of Central and North Central Montana struggling to rise into the single digits below zero and highs across the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana only rising into the single digits to teens above zero.

Throughout the weekend and into Monday, temperatures will gradually rise throughout the area, with the hottest days on Sunday and Monday reaching the high 20s to mid-30s in most places.

However, given the expected increase in winds, I felt that the current temperature forecast for the valleys of Southwest and Central Montana might be a little too warm however, I felt that the NBM temperatures were fine for the time being.

It has already been noted that winds will be increasing over the area, and this will most likely be the most significant story/impact of the time; particularly along the Rocky Mountain Front, Montana Highway 200 corridor, and the Madison Valley in Southwest Montana.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Weather# Weather Forecast# Snow# Rain# Winds

Comments / 2

Published by

Sharing you local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com Subscribe to my newsletter:

New York, NY
5921 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Montana State

Extremely Cold Weather Forecast in the State of Montana; Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Bitterly cold air has swept into North-central Montana, and it is expected to continue its advance into the Southwestern United States. Overnight and into Wednesday morning, areas of light snow are expected to return. Another bout of light snow is expected throughout the whole area on Thursday, as warmer air from the Southwest starts to move back into the region.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Winter Hazard Causes Heavy Snowfall in Washington D.C.

Throughout Wednesday, high pressure will move offshore as a cold front moves in from the Ohio River Valley, forecasters say. During the late afternoon and evening of Wednesday, the cold front will move over the Mid-Atlantic.

Read full story

Potential Winter Storm Forecast for the Northeast

During the next couple of days, an active weather pattern will continue to transport precipitation from the Pacific into the northern section of the nation, while frigid air from western Canada attempts to filter into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

Snow and Rain Showers Forecast for Seattle Area Today

This morning, there is an upper-level trough moving across the region. Showers are expected to continue throughout the day as a system moves into Oregon. Snow levels are still at a low level.

Read full story

Winter Storm Warnings Issued for the Northwest

As the dominant onshore flow from the eastern Pacific and two different impulses of upper-level energy transit this portion of the country, a busy and wintry weather pattern will continue to affect most of the Northwest and Northern Rockies, causing widespread flooding and blizzards.

Read full story
2 comments

Mid-Atlantic Winter Storm is Forecast; Snowfall in the Northwest

Over the next couple of days, a cold front, which is now draped around the East coast, will be the focal point for heavy rain, snow, and severe weather throughout the region. Due to the delayed movement of the Southeast section of the front, a line of thunderstorms has developed across areas of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley this morning, allowing for widespread flooding.

Read full story
3 comments
Nevada State

Cold Weather Forecast for Nevada Today

Dry but chilly conditions prevailed today, with clouds starting to roll in from the northwest in advance of the next storm, which is expected to deliver rain, snow, and strong winds to parts of northern Nevada early to mid next week.

Read full story
Alabama State

Cold Front Forecast for Alabama Area

Longwave troughs stretched from Southeast Canada southwest to Eastern Texas, while widespread ridging blanketed most of the Desert Southwest. At the time of this writing, a surface low was centered on Coastal Mississippi, and a cold front was moving through our southeast counties and into the state.

Read full story
1 comments

Severe Winter Storm Forecast for the Central United States

A very active weather pattern will usher in the New Year over broad swaths of the United States' surface. First Storm System of the Year on the Southern Plains. For the first weekend of 2022, a building storm system along a strong frontal boundary ranging from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will generate a broad range of weather.

Read full story
4 comments
Southeast, NY

Severe Weather Forecast for the South;

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.

Read full story
8 comments

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern New Mexico due to a Winter Storm

Weather prediction models continue to suggest a more intense and delayed phasing of two upper-level troughs today through Saturday, with a one-two punch predicted to hit the majority of the state.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Weather Forecast for the First Week of the New Year: Cold Weather Expected

As a longwave trough begins to sweep over the Four Corners area, a weather pattern is forecast in west-central Texas through tonight. A southwesterly flow at mid to high levels will enhance moisture ahead of this trough. By noon, the skies will be largely cloudy to overcast, but rain chances will be low for the rest of the day.

Read full story
Portland, OR

Many Rain Showers Forecasted for Portland This Weekend

Showers continue to fall over the area today, thanks to a cool northwesterly breeze. Tonight and Saturday will see a respite in the weather thanks to a transient high-pressure system.

Read full story
Montana State

Wind Chill Advisory Extended for North and Central Montana; Small Showers are Forecast

Even though light precipitation is likely to reduce and cease today morning, an Arctic airmass with severely low wind chills is predicted to stay over the area until Saturday morning.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Snow Showers Expected for Seattle Today

Isolated snow showers are expected this morning as a result of a weak upper-level disturbance. This afternoon, the system will be decommissioned. Dry conditions are expected tonight, with an upper-level ridge dominating the region.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Drizzle and Fog Expected for New York

While a weak high-pressure system sweeps over New England, a stationary front will stay to the south into Friday. As we enter the New Year, a low-pressure system is predicted to affect the area, with a cold front sweeping over the region on Sunday.

Read full story
Georgia State

Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Georgia

According to the latest forecast, upper ridging is still focused over the Caribbean and running approximately parallel to and along the Atlantic coast, while troughing continues to be present over the western Continental United States.

Read full story
Alabama State

Severe Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Alabama Today

Throughout the Interstate 59/Interstate 20 corridor, showers and thunderstorms are continuing to develop as upper shortwaves travel across the Southwestern flow. At the surface, a weakening ridge continues over Florida to our southeast, and a stalled front sits to the northwest of Central Alabama, extending from Central Tennessee Southwestern to Northern Louisiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Snow & Cold Weather Forecast for Seattle Area Today

This morning/early afternoon, a weather system coming down from the northwest will sweep over Western Washington, delivering yet another bout of snow to much of the region. A dry northerly flow is expected to emerge tonight and last into Friday morning.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy