Severe Rainfall and Thunderstorms in Alabama Today

Throughout the Interstate 59/Interstate 20 corridor, showers and thunderstorms are continuing to develop as upper shortwaves travel across the Southwestern flow.

At the surface, a weakening ridge continues over Florida to our southeast, and a stalled front sits to the northwest of Central Alabama, extending from Central Tennessee Southwestern to Northern Louisiana.

As the day proceeds, our primary trough axis and convectional focal point are predicted to migrate to the Southeast. As a result of rising dew points in the mid to upper 60s, strong 0-6km bulk shear, and moderate CAPE, we might see some mildly severe storms develop.

The 0-1km shear today seems to be less severe than it was yesterday. In general, the I-59 corridor and Southwestern will continue to be identified as areas where there is a slight threat of destructive winds.

Convection should be slightly diurnal and heat-enhanced during the daytime hours. Pops are expected to taper out in the early evening, with a lull in the activity for the majority of the population overnight.

Patchy fog may develop during the late night/early morning hours, especially if there has been a lot of recent rain and residual moisture in the air.

On Friday, the low-pressure system over western Tennessee coupled with the delayed front is projected to travel into West Virginia.

There is a minor risk of thunder on Friday, so be prepared for scattered showers. Warm/significantly above normal high temperatures are expected to persist for the foreseeable future as a warm onshore S-SW flow continues to affect us.