Snow & Cold Weather Forecast for Seattle Area Today

This morning/early afternoon, a weather system coming down from the northwest will sweep over Western Washington, delivering yet another bout of snow to much of the region.

A dry northerly flow is expected to emerge tonight and last into Friday morning.

On Saturday, a warm front will sweep over the region, bringing temperatures back to within a few degrees of their usual levels. Sunday and Sunday night, the system will remain stationary over the region before moving southeast on Monday.

Snow levels are expected to drop again Monday and Tuesday as the next storm moves inland from the south of the region and into the area.

In the past hour, there has been a decrease in the echoes caused by an area of increased precipitation over Snohomish county.

Temperatures in the lower 30s are being recorded in the metro region for the first time since the early hours of the 26th, thanks to a mild southerly wind push ahead of the storm.

Conditions throughout the rest of the interior are generally in the 20s, with temperatures around and near the coastline in the lower to mid-30s.

Throughout Western Washington, an upper-level shortwave contained in a northwesterly flow aloft is moving through the region this morning into the early afternoon hours, with snow expected throughout the interior, and rain and snow mixed around the coast.

Given that a shortwave would be south of the region by late afternoon, the termination time of the winter weather warning for the interior has been pushed back to 2 pm this afternoon from 3 pm before.

Snowfall quantities are still expected to be in the 1 to 3-inch range, with somewhat greater amounts in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the East Puget Sound Lowlands has been raised to a Winter Storm Warning, with 2 to 5 inches of additional snow predicted in the next several days.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing from approximately Snohomish county southward as a result of the guidance.

This brief burst of southerly air ahead of the shortwave will pass quickly, and the winds in the lower levels will revert to a northerly direction later this afternoon. A layer of cold air has been lingering over the region for some time and will be difficult to clear away.

High temperatures have fallen a few degrees below forecasted levels, with highs around or below freezing from Seattle northward and in the mid-to-upper-30s in the Southwest Interior and along the coastline.

The outflow winds were not as intense as they had been in the previous round. For the time being, wind speeds will remain slightly below the warning range, with gusts up to 40 mph.

While the precipitation will have ended by tonight, there will still be sufficient low-level moisture in the air to retain some cloud cover in the region.

Low temperatures tonight will be difficult to predict because of the snow on the ground; nevertheless, any clearing will enable the temperatures to drop swiftly.

Low temperatures will remain in the 20s for the foreseeable future due to the persistent cloud cover across most of the region. The Northwest Interior is an exception to this, since there is a bit more clearing, enabling temperatures to dip into the 12 to 18-degree range in the region.

The action takes a breather. Friday and Friday night will see an upper-level ridge extending into British Columbia and a dry northwesterly flow aloft that will continue over Western Washington and Oregon.