Heavy Rain and Possible Tornadoes are Forecast for Alabama Today

Some drier air has moved into the atmosphere from the southwest, resulting in a clear sky and temperatures that reach 80 degrees in Demopolis. In our immediate vicinity, a surface low-pressure system is strengthening to our northwest, just south of Memphis.

In the meanwhile, a cold front is heading southeast over Arkansas, displacing an effective warm front that had been sweeping across our far northwest counties. Instability at a low level will continue to grow throughout the southwest and central areas into the late afternoon.

Scattered rain showers will travel northeast, mostly close and south of the Interstate 85 corridor, through the afternoon to our southeast. It is conceivable that a few thunderstorms may develop in this region, but no organized severe storms are forecast.

We continue to be concerned about a mid-level shortwave moving eastward across the Tennessee Valley this afternoon and tonight over our northwest and northern counties.

As a surface low moves northeastward from North Mississippi into Central Tennessee, there will be plenty of low-level instability, as well as increasing wind shear and low-level helicity.

This will create favorable conditions for severe thunderstorm development, including the possibility of tornadoes.

This danger will be present from midday through the evening and midnight hours throughout the far northwest, with the risk spreading eastward as the day progresses.

Across the region, an unusually warm and moist airmass remains, with the greatest temperatures and dew points occurring close to the south of the forecast area.

Instability ratings are strongest in our southern counties, closer to the Gulf Coast, as predicted at this time, but destabilization is forecast during the morning hours while most of our western and central counties continue to have lull inactivity.

There is a chance of destructive straight-line winds today, as well as the possibility of a few tornadoes in the area. These dangers will be highest in our far north and northwest, where the best upper-level support will be found this afternoon and tonight, and in our far southeast.

A sufficient amount of instability combined with wind shear will allow organized strong to severe storms to form, creating a threat for destructive winds with some tornado potential throughout all except the extreme southeast counties of the United States.

From late afternoon into the nighttime hours today, this danger region will progressively travel eastward, according to the forecast.

Heavy rains will be an extra hazard to consider today, according to the forecast.

Spotter reports and radar rainfall estimates revealed that certain regions in our far northwest and northern counties had gotten between 2.00 and 2.50 inches of rain in a few hours as of early this morning, according to radar rainfall estimates.

Showers and thunderstorms are presently moving northeast along a border that passes across our far northwest counties, with potentially damaging winds.

We will be keeping a careful eye on the possibility of localized flooding if the high rainfall rates persist for more than a few hours in these locations.