Rain Expected for New York

A frontal system will affect the region until early Wednesday, before a ridge of high pressure will expand southward into the area and linger through the evening on Wednesday. Another wave of low pressure is expected to pass to our south on Wednesday night, and it will arrive quickly after that.

A low-pressure system is predicted to touch the area throughout the first few days of the New Year, with another wave of low pressure moving close to the region on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Monday and Tuesday will see a return of high pressure.

A stationary front to the south advances north as a warm front tonight as a transition zone between developing high pressure to the south and high pressure moving eastward across New England, according to the forecast.

Lower levels have been sufficiently dried up by the high-pressure system to the north, so any precipitation that occurs early this evening will most certainly evaporate before reaching the ground.

A minor disturbance moves over aloft, resulting in a strengthening of warm and moist advection, and by late evening, precipitation is becoming more probable throughout the whole region.

There will be a probability of some ice pellets and maybe freezing rain if the warm layer develops enough throughout the interior due to the colder temperatures at the surface across the interior and the formation of a warm layer as a result of the warm advection described above.

Surface temperatures will be at or near their minimum, which means that the duration and amount of any frozen precipitation will be at or near their minimum.

As the sun rises higher in the sky, the low-level jet swings eastward, bringing drier air from above into the region.

The precipitation pattern will transition to light rain and subsequently drizzle as a result of the absence of top-down moisture. Patchy fog in the interior is possible as moisture stays underneath the inversion layer.