Cold Weather in the North with Radar Results Telling us Snowfall is Coming

An inverted surface trough was producing light snow over the southeast half of the forecast area this Tuesday morning, thanks to the formation of an inverted surface trough that extended up through eastern South Dakota and into the southeast part of North Dakota, as well as a broad area of positive vorticity advection associated with an H5 trough.

To this time, the amounts have been in the neighborhood of one inch. It has been more difficult to distinguish between Jamestown and Aberdeen due to rising reflectivity during the last hour.

Based on those radar results, as well as the fact that the same thing is occurring upstream of that region, increasing reflectivity, the snow quantity predicted that was coming in via that area has been boosted to between 3 and 4 inches, instead of the original estimate of approximately 2 inches.

The guidance indicates that the snow will be gradual; nevertheless, after the publication of this prediction, we will examine the probability of bands of heavier snow.

In that area, there is a lower-level jet streak that might be contributing to the dynamics and intensifying the severity of the snowfall.

In addition, there will be some sunlight today west into the middle part of the forecast region, but it will be quite chilly across the whole forecast area.

Wind chill warnings are in effect in the northern United States.

Actual temperatures around 30 degrees below zero and wind chills approaching 50 degrees below zero are expected to occur from time to time over that timeframe.

For at least three of the following five days, the high temperature 90 percentile is below zero degrees Fahrenheit, even in the southern United States; on days when it is above zero degrees Fahrenheit, it is very slightly above.

As a result, there is a lot of trust in this projection. Staff members at the National Weather Service are operating under the premise that we will let the Tuesday chill headlines play out before posting fresh advisories south and warnings north for the timeframe of Wednesday through Thursday, or around two days at a time.

By the end of the weekend, there is a chance for temperatures to rise above the seasonal average, with 90 percent probability forecasts for temperatures above the seasonal average for the period January 2 through January 5.

In the case of deterministic models, the tale is about a developing ridge to the west that redirects cold air back north and east over a period of time.