Cold Front With Snow and Heavy Gusts Expected for Montana this Week

Following a minor warmth throughout parts of the area today, a fast-moving cold front will push in colder air for the remainder of the day on Wednesday.

Additionally, this cold front will bring with it some light accumulating snow, with most lower altitudes likely receiving up to 1.5 inches and mountains may be receiving up to 3 inches.

Temperatures throughout the area will continue to ride the roller coaster for the remainder of the week, with the hottest two-day stretch forecast during the following weekend, when maximum temperatures will reach into the teens above zero and may be approaching the freezing point.

Preparing for the weekend, modest warming into the single digits to teens above zero is expected today and then again on Thursday, as increasing south to southwesterly winds cause some downslope warming.

After a series of fast-moving cold fronts pass through the state on either side of these two days, cold air in the form of daytime highs ranging from the teens to single digits below zero in Central and North Central Montana, to the single digits to teens above zero in Southwest Montana, is expected.

With temperatures predicted to fluctuate from the single digits above and below zero in Southwest Montana to the teens and twenties below zero in Central and North Central Montana through the rest of the workweek, tonight and Wednesday night will likely be among the coldest of the week.

As previously said, two significant and rapidly moving cold fronts are likely to pass over the area; the first is scheduled to arrive late this afternoon/evening and the second is expected to arrive early Thursday morning/afternoon.

Additionally, these cold fronts will increase the likelihood of accumulating snow in addition to bringing in cooler temperatures.

The snow accumulations associated with these two cold fronts are predicted to be modest, with each storm having the potential to deliver up to 1.5" of snow at most lower altitudes and up to 3" at higher elevations.

Finally, it should be noted that winds are likely to develop high throughout the nighttime hours of Wednesday, particularly over the Rocky Mountain Front and across the nearby eastern plains.

While severe winds are not forecast at this time, wind gusts of 50-75 mph, with the greatest gusts in wind-prone locations in the nearby Rocky Mountain Front, will almost certainly result in snow blowing and drifting.

This blowing and drifting snow event may be sufficient to merit a future Winter Weather Advisory; but, given the forecast warming and gusty conditions today, my confidence in the storm's implications reaching advisory level is too low.