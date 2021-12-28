Comfortable Weather Expected for Tampa this Week; Light Winds Forecast

Stable dry conditions associated with deeply layered ridging from the western Atlantic that extends west through the central Florida peninsula will sustain another warm and dry day across the whole state of Florida's western, central, and southwestern regions.

Any patchy fog that may have lingered early this morning will dissipate in the next hour or two, with large bright skies predicted for the balance of the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s again in the afternoon. As of right now, there are no revisions or updates necessary to the current prediction, which is wonderful news.

High pressure will keep calm boating conditions across the Gulf of Mexico for the duration of today, with southeast to south winds about 10 knots nearshore and 10 to 15 knots offshore, with waves of 2 feet or less. An onshore sea breeze component will develop along the coast throughout the afternoon.

The current prediction is in line with this, and no changes should be anticipated in the next update, which should occur around 10 a.m.

There may be short MVFR/IFR conditions at the terminals until 14Z today morning, and then again between 08-12Z Wednesday morning, but otherwise, VFR will prevail throughout the day.

After 14Z, light and variable winds will shift to the south to southeast at 6 to 8 knots, then to the south to southwest at 8 to 10 knots after 18Z. Light and variable winds will continue after 18Z.

After 00Z tonight, light and variable to calm winds will resume to the area.