Tampa, FL

Comfortable Weather Expected for Tampa this Week; Light Winds Forecast

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35m0ht_0dXUHTq100
Mick Haupt/Unsplash

Stable dry conditions associated with deeply layered ridging from the western Atlantic that extends west through the central Florida peninsula will sustain another warm and dry day across the whole state of Florida's western, central, and southwestern regions.

Any patchy fog that may have lingered early this morning will dissipate in the next hour or two, with large bright skies predicted for the balance of the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-70s to lower 80s again in the afternoon. As of right now, there are no revisions or updates necessary to the current prediction, which is wonderful news.

High pressure will keep calm boating conditions across the Gulf of Mexico for the duration of today, with southeast to south winds about 10 knots nearshore and 10 to 15 knots offshore, with waves of 2 feet or less. An onshore sea breeze component will develop along the coast throughout the afternoon.

The current prediction is in line with this, and no changes should be anticipated in the next update, which should occur around 10 a.m.

There may be short MVFR/IFR conditions at the terminals until 14Z today morning, and then again between 08-12Z Wednesday morning, but otherwise, VFR will prevail throughout the day.

After 14Z, light and variable winds will shift to the south to southeast at 6 to 8 knots, then to the south to southwest at 8 to 10 knots after 18Z. Light and variable winds will continue after 18Z.

After 00Z tonight, light and variable to calm winds will resume to the area.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
WeatherWeather ForecastTemperaturesTampaWind

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing you local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com Subscribe to my newsletter:

New York, NY
5458 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Oregon State

Snowfall Possible with Cold Temperatures as Northwesterly Flow Reaches the North

From now till Thursday, you may. A north to northwesterly flow pattern will dominate the atmosphere for most of the week as an upper-level low-pressure system over central Canada seeks to swing a pair of systems our way, bringing the possibility of widespread snow in the wake of persistently frigid temperatures.

Read full story
Mississippi State

Severe Storms Forecasted with Possible Tornadoes in Mississippi

Earlier today, the forecast was revised to extend the 'Slight Risk' region southward to Highway 84 from north of Interstate 20 due to an increased likelihood of severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and tonight throughout that area.

Read full story
Alabama State

Heavy Rain and Possible Tornadoes are Forecast for Alabama Today

Some drier air has moved into the atmosphere from the southwest, resulting in a clear sky and temperatures that reach 80 degrees in Demopolis. In our immediate vicinity, a surface low-pressure system is strengthening to our northwest, just south of Memphis.

Read full story
Georgia State

Moderate/Severe Rain Showers in Northern Georgia During the Day; High Temperatures Expected for the Rest of the Week

A band of showers is now dividing the predicted region this morning, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight instability has remained modest, resulting in shallow convection with light to moderate showers being the major precipitation throughout the morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Intense Rain showers Expected; Possible Thunderstorms in the South

Warmer air is still in, and a front is expected to pass over our area on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, this front will move southward into the Southeast and Gulf Coast states, ahead of another low-pressure system and related front arriving the following weekend.

Read full story
Maine State

Quiet Weather in Maine Today; Colder During the Week

Today will see a ridge of high pressure build throughout the region. Another low-pressure system will pass across the area on Thursday and then leave eastward on Friday. Another low-pressure system will pass across the area on Saturday and Sunday.

Read full story
Vermont State

Drizzle and Light Snow Forecasted for Vermont Today

Over the next few days, a moderate late-December trend will continue to prevail throughout Vermont and northern New York, owing to the presence of southwesterly flow in the atmosphere.

Read full story

Waves of Low Pressure Deliver Rain and Snow Today, Forecasters Say. Cold Front Moving Over in the Weekend

An approaching front will stay almost stationary as weak high pressure rises southward during the day. Along the stalled front, a wave of low pressure will move to our south tonight and into Thursday morning, bringing rain and snow. On Friday, high pressure returns for a limited period of time.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Rain Showers & Thunderstorms Expected for Southern Pennsylvania Today

Throughout the morning, rain showers will progressively move south of Pennsylvania, setting the stage for a mainly dry Wednesday beneath a blanket of clouds. Another weather system will bring largely rain to the region late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a fairly dry day on Friday, according to forecasts.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Big Amount of Fog in Northern Ohio; Temperatures to Drop in the Southern Counties Alongside Rain Showers

On Wednesday morning, a modest high-pressure system will develop over the region, which will last into the afternoon. Beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday, a low-pressure system centered over Ontario will send a cold front eastward over the region.

Read full story
Indiana State

Special Weather Statement Issued for Fog in Indiana This Morning; Temperatures Predicted to be Pleasant

Fog continues to blanket parts of central Indiana this morning, owing to a virtually saturated lower atmosphere in the region. However, there is no longer any widespread thick fog to be noticed.

Read full story
Missouri State

Calm Weather Forecast for Missouri; Rain is Expected for the Rest of the Week and Temperatures To Drop in the Weekend

High pressure has moved southward into the region, bringing calm weather with it. Shallow, occasionally intense fog, as well as low stratus, are affecting sections of our eastern counties at the moment.

Read full story
Illinois State

Rain Forecast for Central and Southeast Illinois Today

Later this afternoon and tonight, a weak weather system will bring further rain to central and southeast Illinois, spreading it northeastward. Light freezing rain and light snow are expected north of I-72 late this afternoon and into tonight, with a wintry mix of precipitation including light freezing rain and light snow.

Read full story
Hawaii State

Short Rain Showers Forecast Today; Heavier Rainfall on Friday. Pleasant Temperatures Expected

Locally breezy trade winds will likely continue through late Wednesday, with trade showers focused mainly on windward and mauka areas. There will be a few short showers over leeward areas of some of the smaller islands as long as the trade winds continue to blow strong enough. In addition, anticipate the high clouds to remain for the next few days at a minimum.

Read full story
Michigan State

Freezing Drizzle Forecast for Northern Michigan Today; Low Temperatures Around 20s

The region had another bout of primary snow falling throughout most of the country early this morning as a weak shortwave and accompanying surface reflection rotated northeast across the region.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Remaining Snow and Rain Dissipated from Wisconsin; Cold Temperatures Remain

As a cold front moves out of the area, any remaining snow and rain showers will dissipate over the Door Peninsula by morning. The arrival of cooler and drier air will result in clearing today, particularly in downslope locations with a west breeze. The highs will be in the usual range.

Read full story
3 comments
Iowa State

Snowfall Expected in Central Iowa; Storm Forecast Tonight

Today's outlook is another tangle of variables. Having exited to the east at H850 and presently over northern Wisconsin, the next upstream wave is over northeast Colorado and is forecast to drift east by the afternoon.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Low Temperatures Expected This Week; Extremely Cold Air Forecast for the Central Plains for the Weekend

Conditions are predicted to be quiet for the foreseeable future. The presence of widespread upper-level ridging will contribute to the dry weather anticipated through Wednesday night.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Cold Weather Pattern Forecast for this Week

A generally calm and very cold weather pattern is predicted to develop over the next several days, with extremely low wind chills forecast this weekend. Early this morning, a low-pressure system was centered over the Minnesota Arrowhead, with an occluded/cold front following from the low-pressure system over eastern Wisconsin and Illinois and down into the Red River Valley of the southern United States.

Read full story

Wind Chill Warning Issued for North Dakota Today

Continuing with the present continuous wind chill news that we inherited from our predecessors will be our focus. It will be necessary to reprint the headlines for tonight. The process would be unnecessarily complicated at this point since the advisory and warning regions would vary significantly for tonight's events.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy