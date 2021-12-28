Cooler Temperatures Expected for California This Week

Expect cooler temperatures through the middle of the week, with rain showers and snow accumulations at higher elevations likely. Following a dry period that began late in the week, a return to wetter weather looks to be probable by early next week.

With longwave troughing and wide cyclonic flow sweeping most of the western United States, an upper pattern that is somewhat stationary will dominate. While traveling from the Pacific Northwest to the Desert Southwest, a shortwave impulse will rotate/translate across the mean trough and into the desert southwest.

Surface low pressure will develop equatorward along the Northwest Pacific Coast while a warm front forms over the California Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

This system will bring another wave of light to sometimes moderate precipitation to the region today and into tonight, in addition to the previous round.

Post-frontal conditions will prevail this morning, with partial clearing enabling temperatures to drop into the 30s for most regions. Warm and moist advection ahead of the next weather system, on the other hand, should begin to arrive in earnest by the mid-to-late-morning hours.

The beginning time of precipitation and the degree to which it will overlap with the lowest temperatures are of special relevance since they will define the extent to which lower elevation snow will be feasible.

On Wednesday, a secondary shortwave will cycle across the mean western trough while a surface low-pressure system tracks down the Central Coast of the United States.

Rain and the possibility of high-altitude snow showers may continue throughout Wednesday night as a result of this forecast. With the continued presence of cold temperatures, rain rates and accumulations should be kept to a bare minimum.

As upper ridging rises throughout the western United States, a change in the upper pattern should begin on Thursday and continue through the weekend. This will aid in the development of surface high pressure over the Great Basin, which will be accompanied by an offshore wind regime at times.