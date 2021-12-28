Cold Temperatures Expected for Seattle Area

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the week, with readings progressively becoming more comfortable toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

As a weather system sweeps across the region, the possibility of low-lying snow may return Wednesday night and Thursday. Over the weekend, a milder frontal system will move over the region, bringing warmer temperatures.

This morning, a weather system will migrate south of the region, bringing light snow with it from the northern hemisphere.

Early this morning, a one-inch to two-inch accumulation in lowland areas is probable. After that, it should be dry through today and into Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue chilly today and Wednesday, with highs in the mid-20s to lower-30s and lows in the mid-teens to lower 20s for most of the region today and Wednesday.

Fraser outflow will grow today, reach a high early Wednesday, and then begin to decline later in the day Wednesday. This will bring another wave of severe northeast winds to Western Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands tonight and Wednesday, in addition to the previous round.

Although the winds will not be as high as they were over the weekend, it will still be windy, with the possibility of localized power outages.

Throughout Western Whatcom County and San Juan County, wind chills are expected to plunge as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit later tonight and early Wednesday morning.

A weather system is expected to descend down from the north/northwest on Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing with it the possibility of another round of lowland snow to the region.

A probability of 1-3" is the most probable event, with a 10% possibility of 3-5" occurring. A further complication is that the high temperatures will rise to the low 30s for much of the interior and lower 40s for much of the coast.

As a result, snow may change to a rain/snow mix for parts of the interior from about Seattle south and rain may replace snow entirely at the coast for a period of time.

In addition, the mountains could get 6-12 inches of additional snow during the next few days.