Storm Forecast for Southern California

A low-pressure system moving in from the northwest will bring more precipitation, including snow in the mountains, as well as strong gusty west winds this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper-level low-pressure system located off the coast of southern California is expected to bring further precipitation at times from Wednesday through Friday.

This storm has the potential to dump significant amounts of snow in the mountains. High temperatures will be much below normal for the time of year until late this week.

Precipitation was beginning to move into the region, particularly in northern Orange County and the western portion of the Inland Empire, while mostly gloomy skies prevailed. Given that the trajectory of the second wave is a bit slower than what the models predicted on Sunday, the majority of the precipitation should begin in most locations by late today afternoon.

Severe winds will dominate in the mountains and deserts as a result of the strong height gradients above and the corresponding 50-55 knot winds at 700 miles per hour.

The winter-wide deep long-wave trough continues to dominate the western United States through Friday and Saturday, followed by some light ridging throughout the weekend as the trough advances east.

Due to the next wave, there should be a few showers, mostly light, on Tuesday, but the main feature will be the unusually cold high temperatures, with the possibility that all locations west of the mountains and possibly even in the lower deserts will remain below 60 degrees, with some locations in the far inland valleys possibly not even reaching 50 degrees!

We will at the very least escape a freeze at lower altitudes during the next several nights, thanks to cloud cover and ground moisture.

With GEFS solutions usually suggesting greater troughing off the coast, the forecast for the next week is quite unclear.

This would result in additional precipitation across the Western United States.