Montana Will Face a Cold Week with Wind Chills of -40 Degrees

Casey Callahan/Unsplash

Temperatures in North-central Montana will continue below zero today, with some recovery into the teens above zero in the Southwest.

Light snow continues to fall in some areas, but there has been minimal fresh accumulation. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be similar in terms of weather.

Wind chill warnings and advisories are still in effect for parts of North-central and Central Montana, with temperatures remaining in the teens and twenties below zero for the foreseeable future.

Even though winds are mild beneath the Arctic airmass, even the gentlest of breezes will cause the wind chill value to drop towards or below -40 degrees. Those who work outside will need to be well-prepared to avoid being exposed to these freezing conditions.

In the upper atmosphere, the large scale pattern retains a northerly flow associated to the Canadian Arctic. Forecast data indicates that cold advection will continue for our northeastern counties today, which means that regions in the Milk River valley, including the Havre area, are unlikely to surpass -10F for the day's high temperature this afternoon.

Light snow continues to fall in parts of central and southwest Montana, which is related with modest shortwave disturbances rotating around the base of the longwave trough, according to the National Weather Service. Except for the West Yellowstone regions, where an inch or two of fresh snow is conceivable, none of this activity is projected to produce more than a trace to a few tenths of an inch of new snowfall today.

Under the influence of the persistent northerly flow above, the general trend of frigid temperatures will continue Tuesday and into Wednesday. There are, however, a few subtle differences that will be felt on a local level. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, a lee-side trough is expected to form late tonight and into Tuesday.

This will aid in the induction of downslope breezes, which may result in temperatures climbing in this region throughout the night and into Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the rising winds are expected to produce some areas of blowing and drifting snow throughout the Rocky Mountain Front, particularly in the mountains.

Except the lower Milk River valley and the Havre region, temperatures will somewhat recover on Tuesday, with highs in the teens for most of North-central Montana. The next upper level shortwave and accompanying cold front will arrive in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a brief spell of light snow to the region and lowering temperatures once again in the process.

On Thursday, the cycle will be repeated once again, with perhaps greater gusts and blowing snow along the Rocky Mountain Front this time.

Then, on Thursday night, another cold front approaches, bringing subzero temperatures back into the forecast on Friday.

After this weekend, it seems as if the general cold trend will dissipate, with possibly high winds and temperatures returning to near-30 degrees on Sunday.

