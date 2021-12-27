Snowfall and Cold Temperatures in the West; Warm Weather in the South

After months of relentless troughing over the West Coast, the pattern has finally made its way a bit farther east to begin the last week of the year 2021.

As a consequence, storm systems originating in the West travel across the eastern part of the Lower 48 this week, resulting in a more active storm track in the Eastern United States.

This morning, the first storm of the season is developing in the Upper Midwest, with a shield of precipitation extending from northern Minnesota to the northern Mid-Atlantic.

Generally speaking, snowfall in regions of the Upper Midwest and northern Great Lakes will result in just a few inches of accumulation, however, accumulations of more than 6 inches are conceivable in the Minnesota Arrowhead.

Warmer air aloft will promote the possibility of an ice wintry mix across the middle Great Lakes and northern Mid-Atlantic as we go eastward.

Travel delays are anticipated in these areas as a result of icy conditions on the ground and in the air, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall on the West Coast

After weakening on Monday evening, the next storm system, which is already generating significant mountain snow along the West Coast on Monday, will track into the Intermountain West on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The Sierra Nevada is predicted to get an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow, with accumulations of up to 3 feet possible at the highest altitudes in the range. Mountain snow totals seem to be in the range of 8 to 12 inches from the Wasatch to the Colorado Rockies, with isolated accumulations of up to 2 feet in the Colorado Rockies.

This next storm system in the western United States will then move into the Plains by Tuesday, when a strong low-pressure system will be prepared to deliver another round of snowy precipitation to the Upper Midwest, with anything from a light dusting to 6 inches of snow likely in some areas.

On Tuesday morning, from Iowa and the central Great Lakes to the interior northern Mid-Atlantic, light but still possibly travel-disruptive ice accumulations, ranging from a glaze to a tenth of an inch in thickness, are expected to occur.

Rainfall and Possible Thunderstorms in the Northeast

Expect spells of rain and maybe even thunderstorms to break out over the Ohio Valley and into the Mid-South this week. Rainfall above normal levels has the potential to cause localized flash floods, leading to a Marginal Risk to be issued for the whole state of Missouri and the Ohio Valley on Tuesday.

Specifically, the little eastward push of the upper trough in the West allows for more Canadian air to flood in behind it, allowing for warmer temperatures over the western part of the nation.

Extremely Cold Temperatures in Montana & the Northwest

Most of the coldest temperatures for the period will be concentrated in the northern High Plains, where daytime highs in Montana and North Dakota will struggle to get above zero degrees Fahrenheit.

Blustery weather will also result in dangerously low wind chills, with temperatures as low as -30 to -50 degrees Celsius, prompting the issuing of Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories throughout the region. Up and down the West Coast, including the Pacific Northwest, where metro centers such as Seattle and Portland may not see temperatures rise above freezing today, some record-breaking lows and record-breaking highs are probable.

Warm Southerly Flow in the Southeast

Meanwhile, upper-level ridging over the Southeast continues to have an impact on the southern and eastern United States, resulting in extremely warm southerly flow that will maintain temperatures well above average through the middle of the week in the forecast.

Warmer temperatures are expected over most of the Deep South by Tuesday, with temperatures in parts of the South Central United States reaching the 70s and 80s once again today afternoon. A number of record-breaking highs and lows are expected on Tuesday, and the trend should continue into Wednesday.

The extremely warm temperatures, along with dry conditions and gusty winds, continue to provide Elevated Fire Weather Risks throughout areas of the central and southern High Plains today and Tuesday.