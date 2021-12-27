Extremely Cold Weather Forecast in Washington State

Unseasonably cold weather is expected to persist this week, with the possibility of lowland snow at times. The greatest potential for significant snow accumulations throughout the whole region seems to come on Thursday.

As a somewhat warmer pacific frontal system approaches the United States, the danger of lowland snow should be alleviated by Sunday.

An intractable upper low should eventually relocate south of the area this morning with snow showers across the southern half of the region coming to a close. Because of the end of hazardous wind chills and strong winds over the northern interior, Fraser outflow will subside on Monday.

Warmer weather is expected today, with highs primarily in the 20s, after overnight lows in the teens. A weather system going to the west will bring rain and snow to the region this afternoon and into the evening.

The coast and southwestern interior might get an inch of snow, with little or no accumulation for the interior from approximately Tacoma north.

Tuesday morning, a little dusting of snow may persist over the extreme southern reaches of the region, but the rest of the day seems to be dry. The weather will stay frigid, but maximum temperatures will rise a few degrees into the mid-20s to lower-30s. Wednesday is forecast to be another dry day.

Despite the fact that it will not be as powerful as the present event, a second wave of Fraser outflow is likely to emerge, which will bring windy weather to the north interior once again and somewhat cooler highs across the interior of the province.