Cold Front is Forecast for Michigan This Weekend

On Saturday Morning, a cold front connected with a low-pressure area is off to our northeast eventually passes over northern Michigan. In contrast, another forming area of low pressure to the east takes moisture south and east of us.

According to the National Weather Service, light freezing drizzle and fog are possible as shallow moisture trails behind this leaving storm; however, this seems to be less probable with each model run as moisture becomes nearly non-existent today.

There will likely be some patchy fog during the first part of Saturday, and it might last a little longer because the winter sun will have difficulty burning it off with clouds above.

Due to the passage of an inverted trough with associated moisture above ahead of the arrival of a high-pressure ridge with dryer air late Saturday night into Sunday morning, a slight risk of light snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning exists.

During the day on Sunday, this high-pressure region will produce parts to a mainly overcast sky and mild northwesterly winds, resulting in no precipitation.

Winds will be gusty out of the northwest as the aforementioned high-pressure system comes in behind the slow-moving outgoing system, tightening the pressure gradient and causing the pressure gradient to narrow.

Throughout Northern and Lower Michigan, severe fog will decrease visibility to a quarter of a mile or less until the middle of the morning but temperatures over our entire CWA stay above freezing, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s on a regular basis.

