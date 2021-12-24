Snowfall Expected for Albany on Christmas Eve

Light snow will fall intermittently throughout the night and into the morning on Christmas Eve.

After a period of dry weather on Christmas Eve afternoon and evening, the next storm arrives, mainly bringing mixed and freezing rain, which gradually changes to plain rain on Christmas Eve night and into Christmas Day before clearing.

Though some lake-effect and upslope rain and snow showers are predicted to continue through Sunday, the trend toward drier weather is forecast to continue.

With our early-morning system having moved away from the New England coast, the snow showers have diminished in intensity. Low-level clouds stay firm over the area, with cloudy skies covering almost the entire Central Watershed Area.

In the Mohawk Valley, Catskills, and Mid Hudson Valley, some temporary partial clearing has occurred, but it seems that even these places will experience a few more hours of cloud cover before greater clearing takes hold.

Across the remainder of the country, gloomy skies are expected to persist at least through the rest of the day, with some partial clearing likely this evening.

Low clouds have kept temperatures low throughout the area so far today, with our whole CWA in the 20s, according to the most recent NYS mesonet observations.

Daytime high temperatures have been lowered even more from the earlier prediction, which was already below the 10th percentile of the NBM with temperatures today afternoon.

