Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Seattle Area

Today, a front is expected to bring sporadic showers to the region. Rain and snow mixes are possible in areas of Western Washington, particularly over Whatcom County, where patches of heavier showers will lower snow levels to 500-700 feet.

The likelihood of snow accumulation in these places is low to non-existent today. From later this morning until early Sunday, a Winter Weather Advisory is in force for the Cascades, warning of the possibility of further precipitation.

The possibility of snow will rise tonight for parts of Whatcom County. It will extend into Skagit County/Admiralty Inlet and the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to a Winter Storm Watch that is presently in force for these areas, heavier snow accumulations are anticipated from Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

According to forecasts, the likelihood of snow in most parts of Western Washington will be greatest Saturday night through Sunday night. Increasing Fraser Outflow winds will be present throughout Whatcom County throughout the day and night, with gusts in the 35-40 mph range probable.

Temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s over the region today, with temperatures dropping to the 20s in Whatcom County tonight.

A front is moving across the region, bringing rain and sporadic showers. A colder airmass from British Columbia will approach the area, with Fraser Outflow developing throughout the northern hemisphere later today.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly starting Saturday, increasing the likelihood of snowy precipitation mixed with rain.

Colder air had finally arrived by Sunday, with minor snow accumulation expected over Western Washington's lowlands. For most of next week, it will be dry and quite chilly.