Pacific Storms are Forecast in California Today

Showers will be widespread in the early morning hours today morning, but they will diminish in the afternoon.

Additional Pacific storms from the northwest will deliver other widespread wetting precipitation late Saturday through early Sunday, as well as late Monday through early Tuesday, according to the forecast.

There will be more opportunities for precipitation until the end of the week, but the likelihood of the occurrence and volume will be less specific.

High temperatures will be well below average, with the coldest temperatures occurring around Tuesday.

With the movement of the atmospheric river eastward, the more widespread rainfall will continue to fall at lower altitudes and increase in intensity to one-half inch or more per hour in specific mountain sites on southwest-facing slopes early today morning.

Rainfall in the highlands has been somewhat in line with expectations, with less than predicted rain towards the coast and deserts.

Higher-resolution models predict some tighter bands of showers heading inland for tonight and Christmas morning.

Still, periods of precipitation for most of the country should be very brief, and the quantity of rainfall should be relatively moderate.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more frequent Saturday afternoon as the next Pacific low-pressure system approaches from the northwest.

More widespread precipitation is expected to sweep through the region beginning Saturday night and continuing through early Sunday. Orange, southern San Bernardino, and western Riverside Counties are expected to get between one-third and two inches of rain, with higher amounts possible in isolated locations.

As a result of this system, there will be gusty west winds, with the heaviest gusts occurring in the arid slopes of the mountains once again. The strongest gusts are predicted to be somewhat less potent than those experienced today.