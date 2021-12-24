Heavy Winds and Rain Showers are Expected to Reach Arizona on Christmas

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GZbJn_0dVHBFW600
Josh Hild/Unsplash

With gusty gusts, widespread rain, and high elevation snow, a Pacific storm system will strike north-central Arizona through Christmas morning, according to the National Weather Service.

According to the forecast, the active winter weather pattern will continue throughout next week, bringing considerably lower temperatures and increased possibilities of rain and snow.

For locations over 6500 feet, widespread moderate to heavy rain and moderate to heavy snowfall are likely to persist throughout the day on Friday.

Moisture is expected to build during the morning as the low-pressure system travels north and east through the region in combination with a longwave trough sliding southward across the Pacific Northwest.

As the developing trough over the Pacific moves southward, drier midlevel air will begin to come in late Friday into early Saturday, bringing with it the finest moisture available for the region.

This will result in a reduction in the amount of shower action. The rain and snow showers will become infrequent as we remain in a strong west to southwest flow with extra energy going through the longwave trough.

Light accumulations are expected again on Christmas Day above 6500 feet in the Mogollon Rim, as the cold and gusty weather prevails.

The pattern of snow and storms is expected to continue for the whole of next week and into the New Year. It would help if you prepared for periods of hazardous traffic and occasional rain and snow throughout the rest of the week.

There is still a chance for a more powerful broad storm to hit the region by midweek. Long-range models are not nearly as enthusiastic, with the ECMWF bringing the Pacific low farther south in subsequent runs as the Global Forecast System.

On the other hand, members of the ensemble continue to predict the potential of another wave of severe rain and snow in the mountains. Keep an eye out for further information as it becomes available.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
WeatherWeather ForecastRainWindsArizona

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing you local news/weather from the United States. E: bryan.dijkhuizen@protonmail.com Subscribe to my newsletter:

New York, NY
5420 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Oregon State

Rain Showers & Snow Forecast for Oregon Today; Low Temperatures Expected in the Next Couple of Days

A few showers will continue to fall over the region today, with another couple of inches of snow forecast in the Oregon Cascades by late afternoon. After midnight tomorrow and into Wednesday, a blast of colder air will descend from the north, bringing the possibility of further light snow with it.

Read full story

Rain Expected for New York

A frontal system will affect the region until early Wednesday, before a ridge of high pressure will expand southward into the area and linger through the evening on Wednesday. Another wave of low pressure is expected to pass to our south on Wednesday night, and it will arrive quickly after that.

Read full story

Cold Weather in the North with Radar Results Telling us Snowfall is Coming

An inverted surface trough was producing light snow over the southeast half of the forecast area this Tuesday morning, thanks to the formation of an inverted surface trough that extended up through eastern South Dakota and into the southeast part of North Dakota, as well as a broad area of positive vorticity advection associated with an H5 trough.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Comfortable Weather Expected for Tampa this Week; Light Winds Forecast

Stable dry conditions associated with deeply layered ridging from the western Atlantic that extends west through the central Florida peninsula will sustain another warm and dry day across the whole state of Florida's western, central, and southwestern regions.

Read full story
Montana State

Cold Front With Snow and Heavy Gusts Expected for Montana this Week

Following a minor warmth throughout parts of the area today, a fast-moving cold front will push in colder air for the remainder of the day on Wednesday. Additionally, this cold front will bring with it some light accumulating snow, with most lower altitudes likely receiving up to 1.5 inches and mountains may be receiving up to 3 inches.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Cooler Temperatures Expected for California This Week

Expect cooler temperatures through the middle of the week, with rain showers and snow accumulations at higher elevations likely. Following a dry period that began late in the week, a return to wetter weather looks to be probable by early next week.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Cold Temperatures Expected for Seattle Area

Temperatures will remain cold throughout the week, with readings progressively becoming more comfortable toward the end of the week and into the weekend. As a weather system sweeps across the region, the possibility of low-lying snow may return Wednesday night and Thursday. Over the weekend, a milder frontal system will move over the region, bringing warmer temperatures.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange County, CA

Storm Forecast for Southern California

A low-pressure system moving in from the northwest will bring more precipitation, including snow in the mountains, as well as strong gusty west winds this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Montana State

Montana Will Face a Cold Week with Wind Chills of -40 Degrees

Temperatures in North-central Montana will continue below zero today, with some recovery into the teens above zero in the Southwest. Light snow continues to fall in some areas, but there has been minimal fresh accumulation. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be similar in terms of weather.

Read full story
11 comments

Snowfall and Cold Temperatures in the West; Warm Weather in the South

After months of relentless troughing over the West Coast, the pattern has finally made its way a bit farther east to begin the last week of the year 2021. As a consequence, storm systems originating in the West travel across the eastern part of the Lower 48 this week, resulting in a more active storm track in the Eastern United States.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Extremely Cold Weather Forecast in Washington State

Unseasonably cold weather is expected to persist this week, with the possibility of lowland snow at times. The greatest potential for significant snow accumulations throughout the whole region seems to come on Thursday.

Read full story

Severe Weather Forecast for the United States This Week

Even though the upper-level jet stream pattern is stationary, with troughing in the West and ridging in the South, the pattern seems to be sticking around to finish out the holiday weekend and begin the last week of 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Cold Front is Forecast for Michigan This Weekend

On Saturday Morning, a cold front connected with a low-pressure area is off to our northeast eventually passes over northern Michigan. In contrast, another forming area of low pressure to the east takes moisture south and east of us.

Read full story
42 comments

Dangerous Wind Chills Expected in North Dakota This Weekend; Wind Chill & Winter Weather Advisory are Issued

As for the immediate term, the biggest worry is the accumulation of snow in the southwest and south-central North Dakota, which will continue tonight through Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, extremely low wind chills are also forecast over northern North Dakota tonight and into Christmas morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Montana State

Extremely Cold Weather Forecast for Montana This Weekend & Next Week: Snowfall and Dangerously Low Temperatures

Cold air from Canada has invaded the whole state of Montana's north-central region, and it will gradually move into the state's southwest region over the next day or two. The cold weather pattern and snow showers are expected to continue over the holiday weekend. Additional colder air is expected to arrive on Sunday and continue through the middle of the week.

Read full story
3 comments
Albany, NY

Snowfall Expected for Albany on Christmas Eve

Light snow will fall intermittently throughout the night and into the morning on Christmas Eve. After a period of dry weather on Christmas Eve afternoon and evening, the next storm arrives, mainly bringing mixed and freezing rain, which gradually changes to plain rain on Christmas Eve night and into Christmas Day before clearing.

Read full story
Seattle, WA

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Seattle Area

Today, a front is expected to bring sporadic showers to the region. Rain and snow mixes are possible in areas of Western Washington, particularly over Whatcom County, where patches of heavier showers will lower snow levels to 500-700 feet.

Read full story
Oregon State

Temperatures are Expected to Drop in Boston; Snowfall Forecast in the Mountains of Oregon

An upper-level trough of low pressure is still present over the Pacific Northwest, which will result in stormy weather over the next several days. Periods of precipitation are expected to continue through early next week, with rain in the valley and snow in the Cascades to begin with.

Read full story
California State

Pacific Storms are Forecast in California Today

Showers will be widespread in the early morning hours today morning, but they will diminish in the afternoon. Additional Pacific storms from the northwest will deliver other widespread wetting precipitation late Saturday through early Sunday, as well as late Monday through early Tuesday, according to the forecast.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Above Average Temperatures Forecasted for Christmas Eve

In the short term, record warmth, rather than wintry precipitation, is the most important story to follow. Early this morning, temperatures were already higher than average for this time of year.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy