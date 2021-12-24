Rainy Weather Expected for New York City This Christmas

Quick-moving low pressure sweeps across the area this morning and moves offshore this afternoon, bringing rain and sleet to the region.

A warm front is expected to arrive tonight and will continue in the area until a low-pressure system moves through on Saturday night.

A ridge of high pressure will pass through the northeast on Sunday night. As a fading low-pressure system and a warm front approach, the high-pressure system may stay in place until Monday.

As many waves of low-pressure pass close to the region, unsettled weather may extend throughout the middle of the week.

A fast-moving PAC shortwave on water vapor satellite images can be seen just off to our west, and it is now affecting us. A minor wave of low pressure is forecast to build close over or near the region this morning along a frontal boundary linked with the area.

The last snow phase is presently moving across the region, with snow being seen throughout the Central Washington area.

There was little snowfall from the initial set of storms that went through about midnight, except a larger band that developed over eastern Connecticut and eastern Long Island.

The amount of accumulation has been little. Most sites, mainly on grassy and high terrain, have had a quarter- to half-inch of snow, with the average being a quarter-inch.

Depending on where you are, it's conceivable that up to an inch of snow fell.

Because of the possibility of slippery roads, an SPS is in force until 9 a.m. Certain streets have a coating, which may be observed on-road cameras.

The precipitation will diminish during the morning, and the region should be arid by the afternoon. Rain may begin to fall along the shore after morning.

A few gaps in the clouds will be possible throughout the afternoon hours, just before mid-and high-level clouds begin to move into the region in advance of the following system.

High temperatures will be above average, ranging from the high 30s to the mid-40s. Upper-level ridging momentarily accumulates before it is eliminated in front of the following system.