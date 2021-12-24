Snowfall and Low Temperatures Forecasted for New England Today

Low solid pressure may produce a brief spell of light snow this morning before moving out of the way late today. Another standard pressure system will reach the area late tonight and Christmas Day, bringing ice and then rain for some time.

Conditions are likely to improve on Sunday as the low-pressure system moves away from the area. Through the early half of next week, calm weather is predicted, with the possibility of snowy weather returning towards the middle of the week.

This morning, a mid-level shortwave will sweep through the country. SNE may see a period of light snow this morning as deepening moisture and weak to slight lift into the snow growth zone near the snout of a low-level jet deliver light snow to the region.

The snow that has fallen throughout western Massachusetts and Connecticut will reach eastern New England before dawn since it will take some time for low levels to become saturated.

Accumulations will be small, mainly a light covering to an inch in thickness, with the maximum amounts in western and central Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. A few areas may approach an inch in thickness.

The snow will begin to melt from the west to the east later this morning and continue until lunchtime, when it may turn into light rain over the Islands.

As the deeper moisture plume moves offshore, sufficient drying in the column will result in the development of partial sunlight throughout the afternoon. However, it may take the better part of the day for any clearing in Southeast New England. Low/the mid-30s for highs with light breezes are forecast throughout the day.

This morning, the atmosphere is saturated from top to bottom. In the southern zones, where snow is accumulating, dewpoint depressions are down to 2-3 degrees this morning, while places in northeast Massachusetts are still dealing with depressions of 10 to 20 degrees!

As a result, the axis of maximum snowfall accumulation is expected to be in western Massachusetts/Connecticut and Rhode Island, with less expansion expected farther north and east.