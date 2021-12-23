Cold and Rainy Weather Expected on Christmas for New York

According to forecasters, a weak clipper storm will produce widespread 1 to 2 inches of snowfall tonight through Friday morning.

On Friday night and Saturday, a new storm moves across the region, bringing rain showers as well as a wintry mix to specific locations. Another system arrives shortly after, bringing the possibility of further precipitation.

After most of the lake effect snowfall has passed, dry weather is predicted to prevail for the remainder of the day.

There is still some light snow and flurries in the forecast, mostly east of Interstate 81. The sky will be partly overcast through the afternoon due to a ridge of high pressure.

As a clipper system approaches the region from the west, this high-pressure system advances eastward. Cloud cover is expected to rise later today due to this system.

There is a possibility of snow for the western section of the Finger Lakes region and the Southern Tier by tonight's evening.

Clipper ships sail through this area on their nocturnal voyage in the Atlantic. The most likely locations for snow will be throughout Central New York and down into the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania and northern areas of the Catskill Mountains.

Across Central New York, the Twin Tiers, and areas of the northern Catskills, snowfall totals will typically range from 1-2 inches with this system. It is also possible to have locally larger quantities of snow, up to 3 inches, in some places.

The quantities will be less than one inch across the rest of the country.

An area of high pressure forms behind this storm and moves into the region, delivering dry weather into the early evening on Friday.

As the next system approaches, the skies will become partly clear, but they will swiftly turn largely overcast as the evening hours approach.

Warmer air is beginning to advect into the area, resulting in high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the mid-40s.