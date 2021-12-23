Hot Christmas Forecasted for Austin This Weekend

Clouds are expected to return Thursday evening, and by daybreak on Friday, most of the country should be mainly overcast to cloudy conditions.

Because of the increase in moisture over the area during the evening and overnight hours, anticipate nighttime lows to be warmer than last morning, with temperatures in the 50s across the western half of south-central Texas and 60s across the eastern half of the region.

Patchy fog is predicted to develop overnight throughout coastal lowlands, the Balcones escarpment, the southern Edwards Plateau, and the upper Rio Grande, similar to what we saw this morning in the morning.

Some models predict that fog and drizzle will form to the northwest and west of San Antonio, spreading out to the southern Edwards Plateau through 9 a.m., with patches of mist and drizzle developing to the northwest and west of San Antonio extending out to the south of Edwards Plateau.

Following that, it is forecast that any residual fog and low ceilings would lift as the wind mixes down to the surface. And by the way, it is believed that whatever moisture does form would be of little significance for places between Interstate 35 and the coastal plains.

Once the fog and low clouds clear, expect partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies over south-central Texas on Friday afternoon, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s across the coastal plains.

Except for the Hill Country, we will be near the high temperatures expected for Christmas Eve in South Florida, if not slightly over.

We are, after all, in the middle of winter, and the typical temperature for this part of the country is meant to be in the 60s this time of year. On the other hand, temperatures in the 70s and 80s will make it seem like springtime.

So, it all depends on how you want to think about this time of year, whether it's a warmer Christmas Eve or a spring Christmas Eve, and if you're going to spend it with family and friends.

Clouds return late Friday night, bringing nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s with them.