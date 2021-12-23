Dry Weather Expected in Tampa This Week; Light Winds are Forecasted

Over the following several days, high pressure near the Mid-Atlantic coast will drift southeastward out into the Atlantic Ocean.

It will essentially get moored east of the Bahamas and ridging westward across the Florida peninsula through next week, according to forecasts. Low-level winds will change from the northeast to the east tonight, then from the east to the southeast on Friday, and finally from the south to the southwest throughout the weekend and next week.

As a result of the south to southwest flow developing, we'll only see a slight rise in wind speeds along the shore each afternoon, reaching about or just around ten mph.

With no rain anticipated for the next week, temperatures will gradually moderate back to a couple of degrees above normal by this weekend and continue to rise next week as deep layer ridging takes hold.

However, light winds and ERC values below critical levels will prevent the area from seeing Red Flag conditions this afternoon due to drier air above the region.

Critically low humidity values below 35 percent may be possible for a few hours this afternoon.

Low dispersions will be supported by light breezes of 20 feet or less and transport winds this afternoon and again on Friday.

Temperatures and humidity are forecast to rise gradually during the following holiday weekend, but there will be no Red Flag weather.

As high pressure rises over the area, the wind and waves over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to weaken and settle, resulting in calm boating conditions during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The northeast to east winds that will blow tonight will shift to the east to southeast winds that will blow on Friday, with an onshore sea breeze component forming near the coast throughout the day.

Winds will then shift from the south to the southwest over the weekend and into early next week.

The high-pressure system lowers southeastward across the Atlantic and settles over the southern Florida peninsula and eastern Gulf of Mexico seas.

Winds and waves should continue below 15 knots, with seas 3 feet or less, throughout the time, with no headline-grabbing weather predicted.