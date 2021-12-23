Rain Showers & Thunderstorms are Expected for Georgia This Week

For the foreseeable future, we can expect calm weather to continue. In addition, the surface high continues to move away from the southeast coast, and the forecast region begins to be influenced by an increasing southwest flow.

A brief wave will move from the mid-MS Valley to the OH Valley tonight and Friday.

This functionality should have a little influence on our neighborhood. However, the combination of this brief wave and the southerly flow might increase clouds, mainly in the north and west, late Friday.

In the wake of another chilly night tonight, anticipate a gradual warming trend to continue for the rest of the period.

Despite the dry weather, relative humidity will be increasing, and there will be no fire weather hazards, according to the forecast.

Because of the almost zonal flow above, the weather will continue to clear and dry over the holiday weekend. The emphasis will be on abnormally high temperatures in the coming weeks.

Weather conditions in the southeast will be dominated by solid southwesterly flow at the surface over much of this weekend and into next week, with temperatures reflecting this condition.

High temperatures will remain static in the upper-60s to mid-70s, 15-20 degrees above average for late December. Low temperatures will remain stagnant in the upper-60s to mid-70s.

Possibly even more astonishing are the lows, which are creeping towards the upper-50s to lower-60s, which are 25-30 degrees above normal.

Over the next few days, there is a non-trivial potential that low temperatures may set new records, particularly in northern Georgia and the Carolinas.

Surface disturbances embedded in the mid-level flow are making their way over the central United States as we begin the work week on a positive note.

A persistent frontal boundary develops in the wake of a low-pressure system that is moving northward across the Great Lakes and into Canada, bringing some slight to low-end chances for rain to northern Georgia beginning Monday afternoon.

However, there is still some disagreement among global models about where the frontal boundary will be located.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue and intensify through Wednesday. The previously stated blocked frontal boundary is shoved towards the Deep South by a high surface tunneling over the Plains.