Heavy Snowfall and Rain Expected on the West Coast; Record-Breaking High Temperatures in the Midwest

The focus will be on a succession of storm systems moving through the western United States during the short-range forecast period, with consequences exacerbated by waves of higher moisture resulting from an Atmospheric River moving across the area on Friday and Saturday.

Mountain Snow in the Southwest

Significant amounts of heavy mountain snow are expected to fall from the Sierra Nevada in California north to the Cascades in the Pacific Northwest.

By Saturday evening, snow totals will almost certainly have surpassed afoot, with several feet probable in northern Sierra Nevada regions. As a result, each storm will bring in increasingly colder air throughout the Northwest, dropping snow levels later in the predicted period to levels around sea level.

Snow Showers in the Northwest

From Seattle to Portland, snow showers and the chance for minor accumulations will begin on Saturday and continue through Sunday.

In most places in the Pacific Northwest, high temperatures will fall into the 30s.

In addition to snow, heavy rain and the possibility for floods will continue to be experienced in Southern California as waves of precipitation travel throughout the area due to the Atmospheric River.

Rainfall in California

For southern areas of the Los Angeles metro region and the northern Peninsular Mountains through Friday morning, with a larger, Marginal Risk extending north along the coast to the Bay Area.

A Slight Risk of heavy rainfall is in force for the entire state of California through Friday morning. A few inches of heavy rain is expected to fall throughout the day and into the evening.

The greatest flood risk focused on burn scars in the Peninsular and Transverse Mountains, which encircled the Los Angeles metro.

A Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall will be in effect from the Peninsular Mountains and the southern Inland Empire southward over the greater San Diego region on Friday as the heavy rain danger moves southward.

The prediction is for another 1 to 3 inches of rain, with rain rates of up to 0.5 inches per hour likely. The flood hazard will continue to be concentrated across burn scars for the foreseeable future.

Conditions are becoming warmer and dryer in the eastern part of the nation as the holiday weekend approaches.

Record-Breaking High Temperatures in the Midwest

Daily high temperatures will be far above average for most of the country, with near-record and record-breaking highs expected from the Midwest to the Southern Plains, among other places.

High temperatures will vary from the 40s and 50s in the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic on Friday; the 50s and 60s in the Central Plains, Ohio Valley, and Southeast; and the 70s and 80s in the Southern Plains and Great Plains. High temperatures in northwest Texas might potentially reach 90 degrees.

Even though expected high temperatures will be around 10 degrees below average on Saturday, a cold front will sweep south over the Midwest and northern areas of the Southern Plains on Sunday, decreasing high forecast temperatures by about 10 degrees below average compared to Friday.

Storm Risk on the Plains

The Storm Prediction Center for the Southern High Plains has issued a high risk of fire weather through Friday due to the warm temperatures combined with dry, windy conditions.

One exception to this strange warmth will be in the Northern Plains. A cold front will bring in freezing air from Canada before being delayed south of the area, causing temperatures to rise abnormally.

Highs in the teens are expected for most of Montana on Friday, with single-digit highs predicted for both Montana and North Dakota on Saturday.

As a warm front sweeps northward through the country, rain showers and a wintry mix are expected to persist from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.

Snow showers are expected to develop north of the Great Lakes to New York State Thursday night and into Friday.

On Friday, light rain showers are anticipated to travel eastward from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday as a warm front moves northward across the region.

A wintry mix is expected to develop north of the borderline for the northern Great Lakes, upstate New York, and New England.