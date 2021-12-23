Gradually Rising Temperatures Forecasted for Miami and Southern Florida This Week

In the near term, high pressure will begin to hold over the area for an extended time as a drier, colder air mass settles over the region due to the earlier cold front moving through the region.

With the wind shifting to the northeasterly direction later tonight and through Thursday, the airmass will gradually begin to moderate, with temperatures regaining progressively a few degrees each day compared to the previous day.

Overnight, the weak flow will allow for the emergence of a northern drainage component, which will help to replenish some of the morning colds the following day.

Favored a mix of advice that was somewhat colder than the NBM, which was closer to the mean, while the NBM was on the warmer side of the advisory envelope for tonight.

Dry weather will continue throughout the period, gradually moistening the lower atmosphere over time.

Throughout the weekend and into next week, an extended ridge of high pressure will continue to develop throughout the area. This will enable dry weather to persist throughout the forecast period.

Conditions will continue to improve as the ridge continues to form and slowly travel eastward, and temperatures will remain mild over the weekend and into the following week as well.

According to forecasts, this weekend's high temperatures will likely stay in the mid-70s to low 80s for most of South Florida. High temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week as the week passes.

By the middle of the week, high temperatures will generally range from the lower 80s throughout the east coast metro regions to the mid to upper 80s along the interior portions of the country.