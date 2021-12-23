Cold Weather Expected in the Northwest; Snowfall Expected on the Christmas Weekend

Today, precipitation decreases to showers due to the cold front but increases late tonight and into Friday.

Significantly colder air will flow into the area throughout the holiday weekend, and it will continue to do so well into the following week.

Additional meteorological disturbances will keep the prospect of precipitation throughout the cold weather alive, sending accumulating snow to the lowest altitudes even in the absence of rainfall.

The predicted region will see a change in an elongated upper trough from southern British Columbia to off the northern California coast starting today and continuing through Christmas.

During the early evening of yesterday, some thunderstorm activity approached the coast on the leading edge of a front, which was best seen in the mid-level thermal field.

Thunderstorm activity looks to have come to a halt, consistent with the trend of model soundings becoming more consistent.

Even if another storm may bring further showers on Christmas Eve, a southerly flow will maintain snow levels above the valley bottoms. There is still some question as to whether or not the snow will fall late on Friday night.

During the period between Christmas Eve and Thursday, the forecasting thought has not altered much in the long run. The deterministic models and their ensembles and the NBM all imply a changeover to temperatures far below average and a continuation of the likelihood of precipitation.

Consequently, there will be a significant probability that snow will build below sea level for most of the predicted region by late this weekend or early next week, depending on the timing of the snowfall.

As temperatures continue to decrease and the upper trough offshore continues to pour moisture into the region, the likelihood of lowland snow increasing by Saturday night into Sunday will become more likely.