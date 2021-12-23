Heavy Showers Forecasted for Arizona and the Southwest

However, a looming weather system will bring colder and wetter conditions for the remainder of the day and into the night. As this storm ejects inland, rain chances will climb late tonight and peak the next day.

The forecast is for several hours of moderate rainfall, which might result in some localized flash floods in flood-prone regions, particularly in the afternoon.

Most of the showers will move eastward on Saturday, although isolated showers are still likely in the lower desert on Saturday.

An unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue into next week with additional precipitation chances while temperatures remain at or below seasonal normals.

The sun has been shining brightly throughout the day, boosting temperatures into the high 60s and low 70s after a warm start this morning. Visible satellite imagery indicates that heavy cloud decks are arriving, with cloudy skies emerging by this evening.

It is going in the site's direction along a long, favorably inclined trough axis. In the process of doing so, it will be filling in and weakening, but it will also be getting more vertically oriented while it does so.

In the days ahead of the trough, a deep southwesterly flow feeds subtropical moisture into the area. With considerably more moisture advection, this will persist, starting the next day.

Rain chances will rise from west to east starting late this evening and peaking early Friday morning as the Pacific wave moves deeper inland and troughing aloft takes over the Southwestern United States and Canada.