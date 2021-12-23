Warm Christmas Day Expected for Southwest Tennessee

The temperatures have already risen into the 50s this morning after a cold start due to southerly breezes and warm air advection on the backside of a high-pressure passing system.

Stratus has also formed swiftly throughout Eastern Arkansas this morning due to the warm air advection that has occurred overnight. Even some drizzle or light rain is falling in Central Arkansas due to a pseudo-warm front approaching the region.

Because of the higher dewpoints happening behind the front, the front indicates a shift in airmass in the atmosphere. Models predict that the stratus will extend throughout the whole Mid-South by the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Once the stratus has expanded over the region, it will likely remain there for the next few days, except potentially a few interruptions during the afternoon hours due to peak heating, which will continue through Christmas Day due to the strong warm air advection present.

As a result, locations west of the Mississippi River are better positioned to take advantage of the current sunlight. It was necessary to update the sky conditions from today afternoon through Friday Morning to portray this pattern accurately.

Drizzle was left out of the forecast for this afternoon in Northeast Arkansas, but it's something to keep an eye on anyway.

It may need to be included in the prediction for tonight evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the mid-60s.

It will be a very warm Christmas Day over the Mid-South, with temperatures rising into the lower to middle seventies.

Even though temperatures might reach near-record levels, prolonged cloud cover could limit temperatures down to levels sufficient to maintain the existing record levels.