Heavy Rainfall Expected to Reach Los Angeles on Friday

Unsettled weather will dominate throughout the region, with intervals of rain continuing through Sunday morning, with the heaviest rain falling tonight and into early Friday.

Temperatures are in the upper 30s today but will drop dramatically Friday night and into Saturday morning. It is expected that temperatures in the area will be substantially below average.

Generally speaking, the storm has come as predicted, bringing generally constant light rain with some stronger pockets in the Santa Lucias and now, as of this morning, ramping up in southern Santa Barbara County.

According to the latest several HRRR runs, the storm's intensity is growing in that region this morning.

It will peak around noon, with rain rates of between 5 and 8 inches per hour, with just a slight probability of hitting 1 inch per hour.

No flash flood warnings will be issued at this time, but flood advisories will likely be issued later this morning when the heavier rain begins to fall in more significant quantities.

The heavier rain will travel south to the Ventura and Los Angeles counties with comparable intensities during the afternoon and late hours.

Again, we do not anticipate the need for a flash flood watch, but we will keep a careful eye on the situation as it approaches.

Winds will be strong in the mountains, notably the Santa Lucias, and it is possible that a wind warning could be issued for those locations through tonight.

The nighttime showers should be on the milder side tonight evening, with the possibility of momentarily becoming moderate as the final heavier band passes through.

On Friday morning, when the upper low finally passes through, there will be a time of increased anxiety. At that moment, model soundings indicate severe thunderstorms are possible, particularly close and over coastal waters, and forecasters will consider including that information in their prediction.

Models predict rain rates of less than 30" per hour for the most part, but thunderstorms might produce rates as high as a half-inch per hour.