Cold Weather Expected for Boston; Storm System With Snow and Rain Forecasted for New England

Today's weather is blustery and chilly in the afternoon. A weak low-pressure system traveling south of New England will produce a brief period of light snow late tonight into Friday morning, with minor accumulations likely in certain areas.

Another storm system is expected to deliver rain and maybe some snowy precipitation to the area on Christmas Day, but the specifics of the storm system remain unclear.

Following a little break, more unsettled weather is forecast for the first half of next week, while nothing particularly severe is predicted at this time.

There is a lot of sinking across the eastern United States because of the high pressure.

In this satellite view, cirrus can travel across Ontario and pass over the top of lake-effect clouds in Western New York. Some of the denser high clouds in Southern New England would be brought in by the movement of the cirrus cloud after 2 PM.

As a result, you should anticipate some darkening of the sun after that time.

Otherwise, anticipate sunny skies and warm temperatures to continue into the day. Albany's sounding indicates a little inversion from 925 Mb to 950 Mb, but this will be mixed entirely out by the afternoon.

In the morning, snow moves out of the west and towards the east, with partial sunlight emerging in the afternoon as a weak high-pressure system arrives into New England, allowing for excellent drying in the column and a light northerly breeze will help temperatures rise into the 30s on Friday.