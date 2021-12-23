Widespread Snow Showers are Forecasted for Arizona this Week

Rain and snow showers are forecast to become widespread by Friday and continue through Christmas Day. The majority of the country will see rain, with just a little snow accumulation below 7,500 to 7,000 feet.

Weather conditions will remain similar over the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with the snow level dropping even more.

An area of low pressure was positioned just off the west coast of the United States, while high pressure above Arizona began to migrate eastward throughout the afternoon.

Overnight, a light shortwave trough will jet over northern Arizona, moving quickly and quickly. As the system moves through, it will bring plenty of moisture and stronger winds near the surface, allowing for reasonable upslope flow.

You shouldn't be shocked if you see a few showers during the night and into the following day. The snow level is expected to range from 7,500 to 8,500 feet overnight.

Otherwise, winds will stay low, temperatures will be pleasant, and plenty of moisture and cloud cover in the sky.

From Thursday through Saturday, there will be. The longwave trough, accompanied by embedded shortwave disturbances, will sweep over the western United States beginning on Monday.

This trend will draw in a large amount of moisture from over the Pacific Ocean, most of which will be derived first from the subtropical regions. It is expected that upslope places such as the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, and the White Mountains would see practically constant or at least modest precipitation due to this phenomenon.

With passing shortwave disturbances late Thursday through early Saturday, precipitation will move down to lower elevations. In the highest altitudes, we may expect 1 to 3 inches of liquid equivalent precipitation late Thursday through noon Saturday, with lower elevations seeing 0.50 to 1.00 inches of liquid-equivalent rain. From 8,000 to 9,000 feet, the snow level will be increased on Thursday and Friday before dropping to 6,500 feet over northwest Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

All except the highest summits will get just a few inches of snow or less, as has been the case in the past. As the pressure gradients get stronger, the wind will pick in speed, with gusts of more than 40 mph probable at times.

Because of the mix of rain and gusty solid gusts, particularly in the high country.

From Sunday onward, the longwave trough will continue in place throughout the western states, bringing with it windy, chilly, and unsettled weather conditions that will last through the weekend.

The models have caught on to the moisture fetch from the Pacific Ocean and continue to predict sporadic light showers across the upslope portions of northern Arizona throughout the timeframe.

Weak, fast-moving disturbances will modify the intensity and distribution of the precipitation. The snow level will steadily decrease through Sunday, dropping to around 4,500 feet over northwest Arizona and 6,500 feet over the White Mountains, before dropping even more into the next week and into the following week.

From Wednesday forward, the possibility of a more extensive snowstorm remains in the forecast for the next week.

A very variable weather pattern is expected shortly. Please revisit this page for forecast updates, particularly on the possibility of a significant snowstorm next week.