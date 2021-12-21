Severe Wind Forecasted For Chicago; Low Temperatures Later Tonight

During this morning's high-pressure system, the sky is mainly clear, and mild breezes are blowing across the region.

Lower-level moisture is present in our area, resulting in temperature and dewpoint depressions ranging from 33 to 35 degrees in our southern CWA.

Patchy fog has formed along and south of a line running from Pontiac, IL to Valparaiso, IN, and is predicted to stay until 9 a.m. today before evaporating. This moisture, along with mild breezes, has generated the circumstances essential for creating patchy fog.

Also, an area of low pressure is developing and moving eastward through the northern Plains, bringing a cold front into our region later this afternoon.

Once the front passes through, the winds will continue to drift towards the south until dawn, when they will turn northwest again. As the low moves quickly through the atmosphere and causes fast pressure increases in its aftermath, the wind speeds will continue to climb throughout the day.

Cold air advection behind the low will also enable the environment to tap into 30-35 mph winds aloft throughout the evening, which will mix them down to the surface as the day progresses.

After midnight, the gusts will gradually subside as the wind direction shifts back to the south-southwest.

Otherwise, anticipate partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures close to normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid-30s to about 40 degrees today.

According to the National Weather Service, chilly temperatures develop behind the front later tonight, with nighttime lows in the middle teens to lower the twenties and highs reaching about freezing by Wednesday afternoon.