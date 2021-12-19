Storm Systems With Rainy Weather Forecasted For Los Angeles

Dry weather will persist because of the continued presence of high pressure above.

After that, a storm system will bring a rainy weather pattern to the area between Tuesday and Thursday.

Rain and high elevation snow, as well as gusty winds, are expected throughout the week, with temperatures perhaps dropping to the low 30s and showers developing late in the week and into the holiday weekend.

Weather effects are minimal today, and there is nothing to report this morning regarding updates to the continuing outlook.

The skies were largely bright, except patchy low clouds on a few central coast beaches and thick fog in the Salinas River Valley, both present in certain areas.

Outer-coastal pressure gradients were weakening, with east-northeast wind gusts averaging less than 25 mph across parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, as well as southeast wind gusts in a few areas of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as southeast wind gusts in parts of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

There is still some very dry air in the highlands, with humidity levels ranging between 6 and 15 percent today.

On this side of the mountains, temperatures are going colder by 3-6 degrees Fahrenheit from yesterday due to reduced offshore flow, and the forecast predicts that this will continue.

Today, a few degrees of warming will be experienced over the planet's vast interior valleys and deserts.

According to the National Weather Service, low clouds are predicted to grow more structured over coastal waters tonight and to spread inland over coastal zones by Monday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the 30s just inland of the stratus, with frost forming in the valleys if offshore breezes do not continue just long enough to counteract the effects of radiational cooling.