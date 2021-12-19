Heavy Snowfall in Parts of the Country; Rain in the South

A low-pressure system near the New England coast that developed early this morning will continue to strengthen as it moves fast away from the coast.

Snow in the Northeast

Snow began falling in northern New England early this morning and will gradually diminish throughout the day.

Meanwhile, isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger farther south along the Eastern Seaboard for a little longer today. Still, they will slowly fade away behind a cold front later this evening.

Beginning on Monday, a high-pressure system will dominate the weather pattern throughout most of the central and eastern United States, bringing fine weather and more seasonably chilly temperatures with it.

Heavy Snowfall in the Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is anticipated to see more unsettled weather as frigid air from Canada tries to filter in from the north as a low-pressure system develops off the coast of California.

Heavy snow and a few inches of rain are forecasts in the Cascades, with more than a foot of snow expected in coastal and lower elevations. Today's precipitation will be aimed toward a stationary front that will sweep over Oregon.

As a storm continues to build off the West Coast, the front is expected to travel northward tonight, and into Monday, forecasters predict. The unstable weather will move northward on Monday, bringing it into Washington state.

Between now and then, part of the heavy snow will move eastward into northern Idaho and Montana, where an arctic front will gradually descend through the region.

The Alberta clipper, moving fast over the Canadian prairies, will bring cooler air to the northern Plains today.

As a result of the cold front following behind the clipper, snow will be light throughout the upper Great Lakes later tonight, with heavier accumulations in interior New England on Monday and Tuesday early.

Rain Chances in Southern US

According to the National Weather Service, rain chances are likely to rise in southern Texas today as a low-pressure system is projected to form along a meandering front in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The low-pressure system is predicted to travel eastward into Florida on Tuesday, where showers and thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent Monday night into Tuesday.

Several showers will also touch the Gulf Coast from west to east as the low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico develops and moves inland.