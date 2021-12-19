Temperatures To Drop As Cloud Coverage Grows; Snow Showers Expected Next Week

In the early hours of this morning, patches of stratus may be seen dispersed over the Upper Midwest. With a ridge axis in place, they aren't moving much. However, southerly flow will rise this morning, pushing them north and spreading them around the region.

The amount of mid/high cloud cover, on the other hand, is growing. The outcome will be filtered sunlight.

After lows in the single digits at or below zero this morning, highs this afternoon could reach about 30 degrees as warm air advection intensifies. Gusts in the 25 to 30 mph range are also expected to occur.

A cold front will move over the area tonight, and cold air advection will keep temperatures lowering for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop to the teens by early Monday evening after reaching highs in the mid-to-upper 20s at midnight tonight and overnight.

Temperatures in the teens As high pressure moves through the region, and temperatures will drop into the single digits Monday night.

Short waves will swiftly spread over the upper midwest as Tuesday's high-pressure system shifts eastward.

Even though the models are fairly consistent in keeping the heaviest precipitation north of our forecast area, northern areas of the CWA may receive a few snow showers due to this storm, with any accumulations expected to be less than an inch.

It will be another cold night because the CAA will be behind Tuesday's system, with lows largely in the single digits once again on Wednesday morning. Following the system that brought us rain on Tuesday, the next possibility for precipitation will be near the end of the week.

There is little coherence in the models' predictions of the development of a trough forming over the northwest United States that seems to be ejecting energy eastward. There is still a tiny potential that the NBM will have PoPs for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but there is little confidence in any specific option.

As the week progresses, confidence in a warming trend builds, with highs rising above freezing for most regions on Thursday and Friday. Despite the uncertainty, the gap in forecast guidance is rather wide, and the spread further widens as the week progresses into the weekend.

In addition, if there is precipitation later in the week, the higher temperatures might also cause concerns with precipitation-type issues.