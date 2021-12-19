Quiet Weather Forecasted; No White Christmas Expected for Nebraska

Calm weather is predicted for the foreseeable future, including up to and through next weekend. As a result, people hoping to see snow on our mountains this Christmas will be disappointed.

Weather conditions improve after a chilly start, with temperatures rising into the mid to lower 40s with a brisk southwesterly wind forming under sunny skies.

On Monday, we will see a cold front move into and across the region, but there will be little precipitation connected with the front, and the outlook will stay mostly dry.

Temperatures will drop to the high 20s and lower 30s in northeastern New England, which is below average, but will likely remain in the lower 40s in southeast New England, which is somewhat above normal.

Surface temperatures rebounded significantly on Tuesday, the Winter Solstice, climbing into the 40s, much above usual. In addition, with zonal flow above, the warmth will persist for the balance of the week.

Highs will be in the 40s again on Wednesday, and temperatures will rise even higher into the 40s and 50s on Thursday and Sunday.

Christmas Eve seems to be the hottest day of the year, with Christmas Day appearing to be a bit cooler behind a front.

According to the output of long-range models, the next week might be quite dry and warm as well.

The climate prognosis for the next 8-14 days continues to point to a strong likelihood of above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your opinion, and if you feel this is important, please share this article on social media with your friends and family.