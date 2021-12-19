Rising Temperatures in Southern Arizona; Rain Chances Forecasted For Next Week

As a result of the high-pressure system over the area, temperatures will begin to rise slowly this week, returning to slightly above average by Monday.

Cloudy skies will become more prevalent starting as early as Monday night. They will most likely linger for most of the week as moisture is pumped into the area ahead of a very slow-moving Pacific weather system off the west coast of the United States.

As the system approaches the area, rain chances are forecast to increase over the latter part of the week, with the highest possibilities likely to occur on Thursday.

Surface dew points are largely in the teens, and clear skies continue to prevail throughout the area due to the dry air that has dropped in. Even though high pressure and upper-level heights are growing over the area, this morning will be extremely cold once again.

Lighter winds and lower relative humidity, resulting in more effective nighttime cooling, should be sufficient to counteract any warming aloft, resulting in morning lows in the 30s to about 40 degrees once again.

Morning lows in the normal cooler remote desert regions are anticipated to be near the freezing level. Still, most spots inside the Phoenix metropolitan area will remain above 35 degrees throughout the day.

Upper-level ridging will be the main weather feature throughout the Desert Southwest through Tuesday, allowing for minor warming to take place and daytime highs to rise to 3-5 degrees above average for Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Monday night, substantial moisture advection aloft out of the southwest will sweep through the area ahead of a deep, practically stationary upper-level low that is expected to form off the coast of Oregon and northern California.

The likelihood of rain later this week remains unknown due to the difficulty model ensembles are having resolving the development of the primary upper level low and any shortwaves that peel off of the low.