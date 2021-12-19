Dry Weather is Forecasted for Southern New Mexico; Temperatures Expected To Be Higher Than Yesterday

Another dry day is forecast for today, with an upper-level ridge slowly forming over the region in the afternoon. A plume of moisture situated considerably north of the state and a favorably inclined shortwave trough axis over far southern New Mexico may be seen on a water vapor satellite image from the United States.

The air is quite peaceful in the space between these two features, with just a little west-northwesterly breeze.

Today's high temperatures should be 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than yesterday's, with highs in the 50s to around 60 degrees Fahrenheit over the plains.

Today's cross-sections indicate very little moisture. However, there may be enough to produce a few high clouds in the afternoon.

In the Foothills, a light mountain wave has already brought a few gusts to the normal windy locations, and gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the day, particularly in the higher elevations of the Front Range.

Even while the cross-barrier flow isn't very noteworthy, a few gusts in the 40-50 mph range will be likely on occasion.

The calm weather is expected to continue overnight. Lows along the urban corridor are expected to continue in the 20s to low 30s, while typical chilly places over the plains will be in the low to mid-10s, according to the forecast.

A handful of the coldest locations in Middle/North Park are likely to go below zero once again tonight, while the average temperature should be a few degrees higher than it is now this morning.