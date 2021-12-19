Cold Weather Expected for Saint Louis and the rest of Northeast Missouri

Because of the advent of a dry, seasonal airmass and the presence of a benign zonal flow above, dry and calm weather may be anticipated in the near term.

The cold front that passed through last night has brought in a much more normal mid-December airmass, with temperatures in the 20s and even the high teens in some of the coldest locations early this morning.

We have seen a few isolated pockets of low stratus form around the perimeter of our local forecast region, notably in portions of southwest Illinois and northeast Missouri.

This may grow in size during the morning, but it will most likely fade later in the morning and into the early afternoon hours.

The sun should shine brightly today, with temperatures somewhat below seasonal averages, in the high 30s to low 40s apart from a few obstinate patches of cloud cover.

Likewise, another chilly and dry night is forecast for tonight, with temperatures likely to dip below 20 degrees for a smaller percentage of the population.

Patchy stratus may also resurface in certain locations, although there is little confidence in this possibility at this time.

One stream shortwave will travel slowly through the deep south on Monday, while a quicker moving northern stream shortwave will zoom across the upper Great Lakes in a matter of hours.

Given that none of these systems will directly influence our local region throughout the day, dry weather and somewhat milder afternoon temperatures are to be anticipated, with highs in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees forecast in the afternoon and evening.