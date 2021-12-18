Showers & Thunderstorms in Southern Texas; High Temperatures Will Remain Until Next Week

The weekend weather outlook for South Central Texas is a little complicated. Shower and thunderstorm activity has already begun at 2 am in regions west of Interstate 35.

In the vicinity of Cedar Park, a strong thunderstorm sweeping over northern Travis County has already dumped more than an inch of rain. According to Mesoscale models, as the front moves back to the north, activity along the I-35 corridor is expected to increase from 3 am to 7 am.

This is in reaction to a mid-level shortwave arriving from the west and causing the activity. As of 2 am, the front extends from Midland to Abilene and then Denton.

Models have agreed that the front will not reach our Hill Country regions until 7 am to 9 am.

This would place the front into the I-35 corridor about 11 a.m./noon and out of our CWA by the mid-to-late-afternoon time frame.

The high temperatures for today will occur before the front, which means they will be reached as early as this morning in some spots, and then temperatures will gradually decline during the day behind it.

By this evening, temperatures will have fallen into the mid-40s and lower 50s over most of the country, except the far Southwest counties, which may still be hovering around 60 degrees.

Additionally, in addition to the decreasing temperatures, winds out of the north will be pretty gusty. Winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour are expected to persist, with gusts reaching 30 to 35 miles per hour.

The rain will stop this evening after the front has moved south and out into the Gulf of Mexico, but the rain chances will resume late tonight and into Sunday when the southern stream of the upper trough travels over Texas and into the state.

While the northern stream is responsible for driving the front through and creating storms, the southern stream prompted a debate about the possibility of wintry mix in specific locations, mainly to the north and west of our counties, in some areas.