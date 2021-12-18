Low Pressure System Will Pass New York City; Rain is also Forecasted

It is expected that a low-pressure system will affect the region today and overnight before passing east of the region on Sunday morning.

High pressure rises near the area on Sunday and moves into the region late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Through the beginning of next week, the high will mostly maintain control.

Low-pressure systems track well to the north and south of the area for the middle of the week, followed by high-pressure systems for the end of the week.

A modest snowy storm is a forecast for today throughout most Canadian interior.

Meanwhile, precipitation continues to track eastward into the area, with most of it falling like rain. However, isolated reports of ice pellets have been throughout sections of the lower Hudson Valley and into Fairfield County, Connecticut.

While the low-pressure system that is scheduled to strike the region today and tonight are now predicted to track a bit further north and the area is trending warmer, a period of the light wintry mix is still expected in the country's interior.

Almost all of the models and outfits have a warm feel, and they support a less impactful winter mix. In addition, there is no significant high-pressure system or cold air holding in place to the north.

It is expected that the majority of the wintry precipitation will be sleet, with just isolated regions of light snow being possible.

Snow is not forecast since the snow development layer is highly raised and shallow, and there is a deep huge elevated warm layer underneath it.

As the warm surface air advances inland, the sleet will mix with the rain and eventually become plain rain. This will take until the mid-to-late afternoon to develop, and modest accumulations of sleet, less than 1/2 inch in depth, are likely in the interior of the United States and Canada. Plain rain is forecast in the interior by late afternoon, as warm air arrives from the south and west.